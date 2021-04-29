The Art of Weekend Wanderings in Birmingham, AL (Photos)

By Clay Ousley

REV Project Coordinator

When it’s a sunny day in Birmingham, I try to find a few free hours and just walk out my door. Walking around the city gives you time to notice little details and grand vistas – things that you miss when you speed by in a car. There is so much texture and beauty in Birmingham waiting to be appreciated at a slower pace.

In our team meetings at REV, I’m always talking about my weekends spent taking in Birmingham on my walks, runs and bike rides – and Julie Clark McKinney, our communications director, has been teasingly saying she was going to make me write a blog post about it.

Except that she wasn’t teasing. So I captured a recent weekend’s Birmingham-wandering in pictures. My day was nearly free (just supporting some local businesses along the way, of course!). It’s beautiful and restorative, and the possibilities and combinations of Birmingham activities are endless.

This essay and accompanying photos appeared originally on revbirmingham.org

