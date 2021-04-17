COVID Vaccination Site Opens at Birmingham CrossPlex 

By Erica Wright

The Birmingham Times

A new COVID-19 vaccination site has opened at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Five Points West.

Vaccines will be administered by MedsPLUS Consulting and Comprehensive Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at the location on Mondays and Tuesdays until April 27.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson along with medical providers were at the CrossPlex to raise awareness and encourage residents to receive their vaccine.

“We are not out of the woods yet… this is the time to hunker down on making sure we over communicate to the public that not only the vaccination is available, but [the CrossPlex] is an additional site for citizens and residents on the western side of town to know [where] they can get their vaccination,” Woodfin said.

Through a partnership with the Jefferson County Department of Health, MedsPLUS will administer 1000 shots of the Pfizer vaccine between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The time is now to get vaccinated, the time is now to protect yourself and your loved ones and do what you can to help us to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Jennifer Campbell, co-owner and principal consulting pharmacist with MedsPLUS. “We will have the Pfizer vaccine which is for ages 16 and up . . . we have seen the numbers increase of young adults [who want to be vaccinated] so we want to encourage that.”

Residents will be able to enter the clinic through Lomb Avenue and can either drive-up or walk-up.

“I want to stress that one of our main goals in this was to remove the primary barrier which is access to vaccines,” said Dr. Pauline Long, co-owner and principal consulting pharmacist with MedsPLUS. “We wanted to have sites in the community where people are able to get their vaccine.”

Tyson, who has been an advocate for vaccine sites in underserved communities, said the CrossPlex site is urgently needed.

“With all of the graduations and summertime coming up where there will be large gatherings, we need to get vaccinated . . . We are bringing the vaccinations closer into the community … we will be touching more of the people who are most likely to be infected by COVID-19.”

To schedule an appointment, visit https://medspluscovidvaccinesclinics.timetap.com/#/. The Birmingham CrossPlex is located at 2337 Bessemer Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208.

