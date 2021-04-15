DOJ Civil Rights Alums Back Kristen Clarke Ahead of Confirmation Battle

Joe Rich, who retired from the Lawyers’ Committee and has signed the letter supporting Clarke, has known the nominee her entire professional life: He was one of her supervisors at the beginning of her career, she was his boss at the end of his. Rich said Clarke was a remarkable young attorney at the Justice Department and did an “outstanding job” as executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee, saying she brought the organization into an even stronger position.

Because Clarke spent her whole career in civil rights, Rich said, Republicans are trying to paint her as a “wild, left-wing radical,” a tactic that has been used on many candidates before her who also had a background in civil rights. “Any time a civil rights person is publicly being discussed, the Republicans go after them as radicals,” Rich said. “It’s predictable, but it’s certainly outrageous to me.”

Leslie Proll, a civil rights attorney who advises the NAACP on judicial nominations, said there have been “unprecedented” attacks on Civil Rights Division nominees in recent decades because of how big of a role they play in a Democratic administration.

“It’s always one of the most controversial nominations of a Democratic administration, and I think it’s truly because it’s about that job,” Proll said. “This is somebody who knows civil rights, is going to do everything they can to enforce them, and the anti-civil rights senators and people supporting them are very much threatened by that and opposed to that.”

Proll, who has known Clarke for years and considers her a colleague and a friend, said she’s the right person to head up the division at this critical moment.

“You couldn’t ask for anybody more qualified for the position,” Proll said. “She’s fearless, she’s relentless… we’re all fortunate that she wants to contribute in this way.”

Proll said that Clarke’s opponents are “scraping the bottom of the barrel” with “unfair” and “offensive” attacks against someone “who has contributed so much to improving and protecting this democracy.”

Clarke will appear for her confirmation hearing on Wednesday alongside Todd Kim, Biden’s nominee to head the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. But just as senators mostly focused on Gupta — even as she appeared alongside the nominee for the department’s No. 2 position of deputy attorney general — Clarke’s nomination will draw most of the heat. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s website makes clear who will be subject to the most scrutiny: There are 37 letters listed in support of Clarke on the website and just six letters listed in support of Kim, whose nomination hasn’t been the subject of attacks by Fox News prime-time hosts.

In her opening statement, Clarke will reference a trip she took as a 16-year-old to a courthouse in Connecticut to hear arguments in a landmark school desegregation case. It was the first time that Clarke, who was raised by her Jamaican immigrant parents in a public housing complex in Brooklyn, had stepped inside a courthouse. Being confirmed to head the Civil Rights Division, she will tell senators, “would be fulfillment of the promise” she made to herself as a high school junior.

“As I look at my own son ― now the same age I was when I entered that Connecticut courtroom ― I remain committed to the promise of working every day to build a world of equal opportunity for all. A world where no 16-year-old is the target of hateful language. A world where no young man is racially profiled,” her statement says. “I dream of a world that values his mind, his heart (and his exceptional soccer skills) ― and does not push him aside because of the color of his skin. I dream that for every child in America.”