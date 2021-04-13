How People of Color Experience Grief Differently

“Black folks feel like their lives are precarious, to say the least,” Williams said. “The realization that no place is safe — not on the street, not in your car, not in your yard, not even in your own home — is taking a significant toll on the emotional and physical well-being of Black folks. When Black people can’t even find a sense of security in the warmth of their own beds, something immeasurable has been lost.”

Grief is a huge shared experience in communities of color.

Black, Indigenous and other people of color rely heavily on human connection — both with other individuals and on a community level — in order to survive, said Sarah Chavez , founding member of the Collective For Radical Death Studies .

“Shared traditions, cultural practices, language, and especially death and mourning rituals all serve to reinforce and define both the identity of self and community, culture and beliefs outside of whiteness,” Chavez said. “In a society where whiteness is the most prevalent representation, many folks must seek reflections of themselves within community. This can cultivate a sense of wholeness and connectedness. So when there is a death, the whole of the community is incomplete.”

“We have a saying in the Latinx community, ‘Tu lucha, es mi lucha,’ which means ‘your struggle is my struggle,‘” Chavez added. “Loss is deeply felt, as this is not a ‘stranger,’ a but loss of self ― a piece of the whole is missing.”

That grief is also felt among many communities of color when someone dies because of racial injustice.

“Black people everywhere are unified through our shared struggle against the forces of oppression and racism. This shared experience deepens the pain we feel when we learn of the murder of another Black person,” said Taryn Thrasher, a mental health advocate at Ayana Therapy . “We grieve for the community, for the family, which includes the countless lives that were touched by the individual who was robbed of their life.”

“When I look at George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, I see my sister or my uncle. When I hear Jacob Blake’s family on TV I see myself,” Thrasher continued. “I recognize the kind of raw pain that I would feel if that happened to my family. Each devastating loss is yet another blow to our extended family, be they blood or not.”

Grief can also activate other layers of trauma for people of color.

For many people of color, the fear, exhaustion and constant grief that all come from regularly dealing with various forms of discrimination are compounded when additional trauma piles on.

“What is unique to the African American experience of grieving is that whatever it is that we are grieving is happening on top of the trauma residing in our bodies from the daily lived experience of existing within a system that has historically and continues currently to assault us in a myriad of ways,” said Oceana Sawyer, an end-of-life doula who helps people navigate death and grief. “People with Black bodies are already traumatized to varying degrees. When you add to that the standard losses that all humans experience when someone dies, then it can quickly get overwhelming.”

The scale and frequency of loss in communities of color have been on public display ― especially over the last year.

While most people get to grieve in private, many people of color are forced to witness and contend with loss in front of the entire world. Videos of brutality and hate crimes ― like the video of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police ― often inundate social media feeds, offering no escape.

“The sheer volume of grief, loss and emotional trauma we are having to navigate and process is, in some ways, unprecedented,” said Tembi Locke, actor, advocate and author of ″From Scratch.” “The scale, frequency and way we are inundated with images of Black pain is relentless. That near-constant threat of loss and the activation of grief, public and private, is inescapable. So, in that sense, our grief is heightened and ever-present as we watch the losses keep rolling in.”

The fact is, most people don’t have to frequently witness violent deaths of those in their own communities. When that loss is so publicly displayed, it requires targeted care.

“In the instances in which we witness the violent death of someone in our community, it also activates our own fears of death and the vulnerability of what it means to be Black in America,” Locke said. “These are powerful emotional weights we carry unseen out into the world each day.”