Oscars 2021: The full list of winners, from Nomadland to Daniel Kaluuya

Birmingham Times
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
CNET

The 2021 Oscars are over and had a different, more relaxed vibe compared to previous years. Play-off music didn’t even interrupt the speeches and history was made, with Chloé Zhao becoming the second ever woman to win best director and the first woman

Chloe Zhao, winner of the awards for best picture and director for “Nomadland,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

of color. Minari’s Youn Yuh-jung won best supporting actress, the first Korean acting win in the show’s 93-year history. Perhaps surprisingly, Anthony Hopkins won best actor for The Father, beating the late Chadwick Boseman who had been the favorite. The successfully hostless show came to a swift end after that result.

Nomadland, from Chloé Zhao, won best picture and best actress for Frances McDormand, a whopping fourth Oscar win for the actress. Nomadland won three Oscars overall, the most on the night. Mank, The Father, Tenet, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Soul and Sound of Metal were among those that took two. Daniel Kaluuya won his first Oscar for best supporting actor early on in the night, giving a memorably unconventional tribute to his parents. Check out the full list of winners for the 93rd award ceremony below.

Oscars 2021 winners

Best picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland — winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — winner

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari — winner

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul — winner

Best film editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal — winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank — winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best production design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank — winner
News of the World
Tenet

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet — winner

Best documentary

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher — winner
Time

Best documentary short

Colette — winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best animated feature film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul — winner
Wolfwalkers

Best animated short film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You — winner
Opera
Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers — winner
White Eye

Best sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal — winner
Soul

Best costume design

Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner 

Mia Neal, from left, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for best makeup and hairstyling for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Mulan
Pinocchio

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Mank
Pinocchio

Best international feature film

Another Round — winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father — winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman — winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

