Oscars 2021: The full list of winners, from Nomadland to Daniel Kaluuya

CNET
The 2021 Oscars are over and had a different, more relaxed vibe compared to previous years. Play-off music didn’t even interrupt the speeches and history was made, with Chloé Zhao becoming the second ever woman to win best director and the first woman
of color. Minari’s Youn Yuh-jung won best supporting actress, the first Korean acting win in the show’s 93-year history. Perhaps surprisingly, Anthony Hopkins won best actor for The Father, beating the late Chadwick Boseman who had been the favorite. The successfully hostless show came to a swift end after that result.
Nomadland, from Chloé Zhao, won best picture and best actress for Frances McDormand, a whopping fourth Oscar win for the actress. Nomadland won three Oscars overall, the most on the night. Mank, The Father, Tenet, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Soul and Sound of Metal were among those that took two. Daniel Kaluuya won his first Oscar for best supporting actor early on in the night, giving a memorably unconventional tribute to his parents. Check out the full list of winners for the 93rd award ceremony below.
Oscars 2021 winners
Best picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland — winner
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — winner
Best actor in a leading role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — winner
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best actress in a leading role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — winner
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor in a supporting role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best actress in a supporting role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari — winner
Best original song
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah — winner
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best original score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul — winner
Best film editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal — winner
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank — winner
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best production design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank — winner
News of the World
Tenet
Best visual effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet — winner
Best documentary
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher — winner
Time
Best documentary short
Colette — winner
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best animated feature film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul — winner
Wolfwalkers
Best animated short film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You — winner
Opera
Yes-People
Best live-action short film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers — winner
White Eye
Best sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal — winner
Soul
Best costume design
Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best makeup and hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — winner
Mank
Pinocchio
Best international feature film
Another Round — winner
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best adapted screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father — winner
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best original screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman — winner
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7