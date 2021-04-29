People, Places and Things

By Gwen DeRu

TODAY…

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES – Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN KERWIN CLAIBORNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with STEPHANIE LUCKETT at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**ENJOY THE DAY …the food, reading books, watching movies, taking a nap or just talking with loved ones and friends on the phone. Get outside! Get some sun if you can!

SATURDAY…

**SAXOPHONIST KELLEY O’NEAL at Perfect Note.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN KERWIN CLAIBORNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire, Shopping, Eating. Times are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**COMEDIAN KERWIN CLAIBORNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

MONDAY…

**RICKEY SMILEY KARAOKE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around are some to read, BOOK: WOKE is written by Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, and Olivia Gatwood. …or you can get an e-book.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**LIVE FROM THE STARDOME WITH RICKEY SMILEY.

TUESDAY…

**LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, every Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods, Blvd.

**READ A REAL GOOD BOOK…You might like cookbooks, to-do books, game books, picture books, history books. You might like: BOOK: TAKE ME OUTDOORS, written by Mary Richards. Check it out!

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx,

**COMEDIAN LAV LUV at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN LAV LUV at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FIRST FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**DISTRICT 6 EDUCATOR APPRECIATION WEEK – Councilor Crystal Smitherman is asking citizens to submit nominations of outstanding educators living or working in District 6. Deadline to submit nominations is April 30th. Nominations celebrated May 3-7.

**TURKEY CREEK NATURE PRESERVE’s First Native Plant Sale is Saturday and Sunday May 8 and 9th, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Turkey Creek Nature Park, 3906 Turkey Creek Road, Pinson.

**SELF-CARE SATURDAYS – LADY WOO presents Self-Care Saturdays – PUTTING THE U BACK IN BRUNCH, Saturday, at the Vault, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Brunch Buffet, Bottomless Mimosas ‘til noon, Self-Care Set Ups for the First 25 to RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care/saturdays-brunch-tickets-143911887329

**The Stage Drama – THE MESSAGE, THE MOMENT, THE CHANGE, May 1st, 7 p.m. CST, with DOMONIC WOODS, CARLOS MASSEY, LAQUITA GRAVE and VICTORIA MACK.

**SB117 EXPUNGEMENT BILL PASSED – Bill SB117 was recently passed and will impact the lives of many people who have a criminal arrest on their record that prevented them from getting jobs or advancing in their careers. This state-wide bill, also, allows for municipal and local violations to be expunged OR erased from the record. This bill was a collaborative effort with Senator Linda Foster Coleman-Madison, Rep. Chris England and Senator Rodger Smitherman which will help people move forward and have an improved life.

**JOBS NOT JAIL – Sheriff Mark Pettway has a new jobs mobile program – LET’S PREVENT CRIMES BY PRESENTING OPPORTUNITY. It brings the services to you including FREE in-person services such as employment services, resume writing. Interview skills, dress for success, bus vouchers, identification support, voter registration and addiction and recovery services hotline. For more, go to www.jeffcosheriffal.com

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

AT UAB…

**BLUES ARTIST KEB’ MO’ AT ALYS STEPHENS CENTER – Charismatic Singer/guitarist/songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’Mo will perform a virtual concert at 8 p.m., Thursday, May 13 at Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. Keb’ Mo’s guitar playing has garnered him his third invitation to Eric Clapton’s prestigious Crossroads Festival. It has also inspired leading instrument-makers Gibson Brands to issue the Keb’ Mo’ Signature Bluesmaster and Bluesmaster Royale acoustic guitars and Martin Guitars to issue the HD-28KM Keb’ Mo’ Limited Edition Signature model. He performed “America The Beautiful” for President Barack Obama at the White House and in the series finale of “The West Wing.” Nine years ago, he moved his family from Los Angeles to Tennessee. The concert will be an intimate solo show and an audience Q and A. The virtual concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, live-streamed via the platform Looped. Tickets are $20 per device, one device per household. For tickets, visit AlysStephens.org or call 205-975-2787.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

The Sidewalk Film Festival is screening short films as well as getting youth involved in many ways, plus more. Go to sidewalk@sidewalkfest.com for more. Here is some information…

**SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL FINAL SUBMISSION DEADLINE – Submit your film or screenplay to this year’s festival. If you are from Alabama, live in Alabama, or your film is set in Alabama make sure to indicate your film as an Alabama film when you submit. Shorts, features, documentaries, music videos narratives are to be submitted by May 16.

**TEEN VIDEO CHALLENGE – The Challenge is a great opportunity for students in grades 9-12 to express their creativity. Students are to express how they feel about the pandemic one year on whether through interviews, observational-style documentary, or wherever their creativity takes them. Top 5 submissions will play at the 2021 Sidewalk Film Festival and receive a $100 stipend. The challenge is opened to all current and incoming high schoolers. The submission deadline is May 15. Films can be a max of five minutes. Email submissions to kiki@sidewalkfest.com with the student’s name, grade and high school in the subject line.

**2021 YOUTH BOARD APPLICATION – The Sidewalk Youth Board (SYB) is a group of high school students from across the Birmingham area who share a love for movies. The SYB writes, produces, directs, edits and screens their own short film, which will appear in the Sidewalk Film Festival lineup. The members also get to help choose films submitted by other team film makers. Deadline is May 1st. Email Kiki once you have applied in order to request a scholarship.

TWG2022 NEWS…

**TWG 2022 AUDITIONS SET FOR YOUTH CHOIR – TWG 2022 Youth Choir will be comprised of selected 7th-12th graders from the Birmingham area that will perform at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of The Games. A select group of the students will also have the chance to record the official theme song at The Games, composed by Dr. Henry Panion, III, World Games 2022 Artistic Director and Randy Owen of the group Alabama. Applications for the choir are opened, but will close tomorrow. Participants should submit a two-minute video singing a song of their choice. Go to TWG website – TWG2022.com for more information.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**SATURDAY DAY KAYAK AND CANOE TRIP, 8 a.m. with the Southeastern Outings Kayak and Canoe Trip on Richland Creek near Prospect, Tennessee – DETAILS: This is a scenic stream located in a very rural area. Call Elk River Adventures 931-468-2444 to reserve your rental boat. Identify yourself as coming with Southeastern Outings on May 1. If you rent a boat, the outfitter will take you and your rented boat to the put in and meet you at the take out, so you will never need to transport your rented boat at all. You may bring your own canoe or kayak on this trip, but you must pay the outfitter to shuttle your privately-owned boat. Children able to swim and age 10 and over are welcome. After the kayak/canoe trip, plan to go for dinner at an excellent restaurant in Athens, Alabama. Bring your things to clean up with and a change of clothes. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Hayden/Corner Park and Ride. Plan to depart at 8:15 a.m. For more information, contact the trip leader. (Reservations Required: Call Dan Frederick, 205-631-4680 or email seoutings@bellsouth.net

**WEDNESDAY WEEKDAY HIKE, 8:45 a.m. with the Southeastern Outings Weekday Hike at Pinhoti Trail from Pine Glen Campground to Sweetwater Lake – DETAILS: Beginning at Pine Glen Campground, this 5.6-mile out-and-back hike, located near Heflin, Alabama, is mostly flat with Shoal Creek guiding your way over rolling hills to Sweetwater Lake, a large, pretty lake that makes a great place to hang out and relax before the walk back. The trail should be a good potential for wildflowers. The trail skirts Shoal Creek, and at 2.3 miles a bridge takes you over the seasonal stream. After you walk another 0.3 miles, cross a dam spillway and skirt the left side of Sweetwater Lake. At 2.8 miles, the path crosses a peninsula where a camping area provides the perfect place to hang out before the walk back. The trail is good for all skill levels, is primarily used for hiking and is easily accessible. Optional dinner after the hike. Meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Leeds Highway 78 gravel parking lot. Plan to depart at 9 a.m. For more info call leader: Francis Rushton 205/290-5557 or ferushton@gmail.com

**THURSDAY WEEKDAY HIKE, 9:45 a.m. with the Southeastern Outings Leisurely Weekday Hike at Piper Interpretive Trail and the Cahaba Loop Trail in the Cahaba National Wildlife Refuge, Piper (near West Blocton), Alabama. – DETAILS: This is an easy three or so-mile hike on three trails in the especially lovely Cahaba National Wildlife Refuge. The walking pace for this hike will be moderately easy. Stop often to catch rest and note views, trees, birdsongs and the trail and woods. The Piper Interpretive Trail is a 2.8-mile, lightly trafficked trail in the Cahaba National Wildlife Refuge located near Piper, Alabama. The trail features a river and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and bird watching and is accessible year-round. This well-maintained trail goes through the forest and ends with a deck overlooking the Cahaba River. The trail passes interesting ravines and cliffs. If you continue onward after the first overlook, you will reach a second overlook, which is slightly more difficult to reach, due to elevation changes. The first half of the trail is an old mine railroad right of way along a rocky ridgeline high above the Cahaba River. A stand of pine, mostly loblolly planted to replace the longleaf pines that were clear cut years ago, makes for a beautiful canopy and visually appealing section of the trail—the fallen needles provide soft footing and make the peaceful forest even more quiet. At mile 1.2, find a side trail off to the right that leads downhill to the first overlook. After enjoying the view, cross a second bridge over a seasonal stream. The trail climbs up the ridge on a rocky old mining road to the final overlook. See the Cahaba River far below. Walk back to the Piper Trail parking lot on a different trail which is a pretty logging or mining road through the woods. Drive across the river to walk on the Cahaba River Loop Trail which turns off of the road in the main part of Cahaba National Wildlife Refuge across the river from the Piper Trail. Children age 9 and older welcome. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria parking lot. Information and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, email seoutings@bellsouth.net , phone 205/631-4680.

FOR LOVERS OF ART AND CULTURAL ENTERTAINMENT…

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**AN EPIC OF EARTH AND WATER Claire Leighton and the New England Industries Series through Sunday, 2021.

**WALL TO WALL – MERRITT JOHNSON through Spring 2021. BMA hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. with virtual offerings will continue, including live programs, meditation exercises, art-making activities and much more!

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES – Aid with watering and plant care in the Gardens’ greenhouses and outdoor lath houses and discover the lush exotic varieties of tropicals and rare beauties. Go to volunteer@bbgardens.org for details.

**HONEY FROM THE GARDENS – The Library at the Gardens have a curbside service, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, to purchase locally sourced honey from the Gardens’ hives or flavored in cinnamon, lemon or jalapeno from Ivy Brook Apiary. Call (205) 588-4593 or (205) 533-6062 to schedule a pickup.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

…HERE ARE BOOKS to check out! (Some taken from Book Riot). Book Riot is teaming up with The Current to give away a current affairs non-fiction book bundle featuring one of each title:

– Controlling Women: What We Must Do Now to Save Reproductive Freedom by Kathryn Kolbert & Julie F. Kay

– America for Americans by Erika Lee

– Better Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice by Yusef Salaam

– How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith

– Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment by Daniel Kahneman

– Plus a $100 Visa gift card! Fill out the form on the website and subscribe to The Current newsletter for a chance to win! Here’s a little more about The Current newsletter: Big authors, Big topics. A current events newsletter where America’s best nonfiction writers explain a nation in turmoil.

**BOOK: TAKE ME OUTDOORS is written by MARY RICHARDS (AGNES & AUBREY)

With its smart design, beautiful illustrations, and perfect size to pop in a backpack, Take Me Outdoors is a fun, lively way to engage with the wild and natural world. Each of the five ‘adventure’ chapters help children to engage with their surroundings. Fun, quirky, and bursting with facts about birds, bugs and plants; the weather and the environment; expeditions and explorers; and the artists and writers who have been inspired by nature, this book is a must for children curious about the incredible world they live in. It’s both a great keepsake and a tool for sparking creative writing.

The book titled WOKE – A YOUNG POET’S CALL TO JUSTICE with Theodore Taylor’s bright, emotional art, and writing from Mahogany L. Browne, Elizabeth Acevedo, and Olivia Gatwood, will inspire kids to create their own art and poems to express how they see justice and injustice. This collection of poems is by women of color and covers a topic that relates to social justice, discrimination, activism and empathy focusing on inspiring middle -graders and the need to speak out.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN KERWIN CLAIBORNE…Kerwin Claiborne has just begun his own comedy production called “Don’t You Do This To Me” which has sold out every venue thus far. Some of the venues that have sold out are The Joke Joint Comedy Club (Houston), Heyenas Comedy Club (Dallas), The Comedy Zone (Charlotte), Looney Bin (Little Rock), Uptown Comedy Club (Atlanta) Chuckles House of Comedy (Memphis) and The Comedy Club of Jacksonville, just to name a few. Kerwin’s hard work and eager approach to his craft have successfully launched him to stardom. His internet personalities, such as Ms. Mary, Uncle Leroy and Miss Keisha have made it easy for everyday people to relate. Kerwin Claiborne is ready to introduce himself and his many internet characters to the world.

**MONDAY…LIVE FROM THE STARDOME WITH RICKEY SMILEY KARAOKE.

**WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY… COMEDIAN LAV LUV…From his early start hosting high school talent shows, to his honorable stint in the United States Armed Forces, “LAV LUV” has always known that his destiny was on stage, making people laugh. LAV made his way to “open mic night” at Atlanta’s Uptown Comedy Corner, and has been on a whirlwind roll with comedy ever since. He is now one of the four permanent hosts at Uptown Comedy Corner which has showcased for hosts Corey “ZOOMAN” Miller, Earthquake, Chris Tucker, and Don “DC” Curry. “He is one of the best dressed comedians on tour right now…” comments radio personality Sexy Wanda Smith of the WVEE 103 FM (Atlanta) morning show. With his suave looks and debonair, no holds barred approach to the stage, LAV has become one of today’s hottest young comedy commodities. His performances on three (3) seasons of Black Entertainment Television’s “COMIC VIEW” still has viewers laughing.

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY

COMING SOON…

**JUNE 11 – 12 – 23RD ST. ELIAS LEBANESE FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL, at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church with Drive thru Takeout ONLY.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

