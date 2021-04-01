Sharpe-Jefferson: Easter is a Time of Spiritual and Personal Renewal

By Keisa Sharpe Jefferson

It’s considered a time of hope – bringing dead things to life. A time of spiritual and personal renewal on so many levels.

Even so, anyone other than me think that this will still feel a little different celebrating Easter in a pandemic?

Leaders at some institutions have opened doors to church services again. Other places of worship will remain closed for the hallmark Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Many pastors will tell you that even people who consider themselves unchurched, those who aren’t connected with a particular church, are more open to attend services at this time of the year. So where does that leave them?

So many scenarios with even more questions. The uncertainty lingers.

It’s life as we know it while we work and live through a pandemic.

But here’s one thing we can stand on. The message of Easter and all of its symbolism is needed now more than ever.

Because we’re dealing with an enemy that we’ve never faced before:

Hope offers us assurance that as time goes on and we become stronger and more knowledgeable, victory will tilt in our favor in defeat of this pandemic and all of its devastating effects. Even knowing that, could your hope monitor stand to be filled a little bit more?

As you look over your life, is there a “dead” or non-productive area that needs to be revived? The message of the resurrection points to a viable solution, but is that enough for you?

After carrying the weight of work, family and everything in between, could you personally use a spiritual and personal renewal? If so, how would you make that happen and what exactly does that look like for you?

Maybe you’re saying to yourself, “I’m good,” but truthfully knowing you need to be slowly raising your hand to all three of these.

I encourage you to be honest with yourself. Face yourself alone. This is the no judgment zone.

Ask yourself the tough questions about what really needs to be resurrected or renewed in your life.

Once you think on it a little, I believe you’ll receive keys regarding exactly where you need to begin.

This is not about showing you what’s wrong with you, rather, doing work to continually present the best version of you for yourself and others.

One thing I know for sure as a long-time caregiver is this. By constantly giving out — to work, others or anything outside of you — you can easily deplete yourself. And once that happens, the road to healing can be pretty staunch.

But I also know, that if you take an honest assessment and make the adjustments early, you can prevent personal devastation that often comes in the form of anxiety, burnout or repeated frustration.

And let me insert this right here again – the key is being honest first with ourselves.

As I always say …

It’s okay to say you’re not okay. But it’s not okay to stay that way.

Be your own advocate and your own best friend.

Step back from saving the world and give yourself a lifeline.

Not only do you deserve to be happy, you deserve a quality life. And you deserve to feel good about you.

Besides, saving the world (or, others in your world) is overrated. And it can be exceedingly hard work with horrific pay and benefits.

Not that you can’t do it, but every superhero (should) eventually retire his or her cape.

Maybe I’m going overboard in making my point, but you get the picture.

As we focus on the resurrection of Christ, make time to do a self-check and see where you can resurrect some good things – even if it’s just internal peace – in your own life.

Besides, you deserve it.

As always, know that I’m cheering for you.

Coach K.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker.

