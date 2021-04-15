Sharpe-Jefferson: Protecting What We See As Important

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

There was a time I’d spend hours reading. I could grab a good book and get lost in its pages, words and imagery.

Self-help books (big surprise here) were my go-to literature of choice. Perhaps I used the examples, life experiences and to-do lists as a sort of a private counseling session to get my life together.

Oh, how I remember the indulgence and the peace it produced.

And then things changed.

My career and businesses demanded more time.

Sleep, rest and “other” activities became more attractive.

I could start, but seemed to have trouble finishing any book.

My hobby – a good habit – was being squeezed out by the pressures of life.

And I allowed it. I often think about the times I would cozy up to a good read, but previously, I did little more than reminisce.

Am I the only one who has allowed this to happen?

In this season of brightness and bringing dead things back to life again, aka spring, why not resurrect some of those habits that we know have and will produce good fruit in our lives?

Did you live for the reaction of your family after feasting on your gourmet meals?

Was gym time or meditation the highlight of your day?

Did you enjoy journaling as a way to center and purify your thoughts?

Here’s one thing I know. If we don’t protect those things we consider important, life will come and steal it away.

This isn’t a call to abandon your daily obligations and responsibilities, but rather, an invitation to create more space for that which is meaningful to you.

Sounds great, right? But how do you do it when your schedule is already on overload?

Well, we can stop wishing for better and do better with a few easy steps.

Instead of large allotments, think in increments of 15-30 minutes. You can sneak in a bike ride, gym visit (if it’s close) or walk in that stretch of time easily

Perhaps cooking a gourmet meal daily is too lofty, but, can you aim to create a delectable dinner one or two nights a week?

Instead of waiting for the right moment to begin, can you go ahead and schedule a few moments in the morning or as you retire to bed to grab your pen and write out your thoughts in your journal?

It isn’t really hard. This is truly about taking action. The first step is simply a decision to add that which is meaningful back into your life.

This doesn’t have to be complicated and it doesn’t require perfection.

And when you count the lasting benefits of resurrecting those positive habits, it makes the decision that much easier.

So, take a few moments. Still away. And ask yourself what old habits you can bring back that feed your life and your soul.

Trust – I’m doing the same.

Need some help sorting it out and getting back to you? Remember, I am here for you. Let’s set aside some time to chat.

Wishing you more meaning in everything you do,

Know that I’m cheering for you.

Coach K

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

