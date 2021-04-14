Video: Demolition of Historic Ramsay McCormack Building in Ensley

Times staff report

The demolition of the historic Ramsay McCormack Building in downtown Ensley is nearing completion.

On Tuesday, Ensley District Developers (EDD) took the next steps in completing the mechanical demolition after months of deconstructing and salvaging materials from the building.

Those salvaged materials will be used in a new, five story, 30,000 square foot structure and will support character-defining features such as integration of bricks, some marble, some terra cotta and overall architectural design.

This new structure will also be the tallest building in Ensley, like the original.

The Ensley District Developers will guide the reconstruction of the building with a focus on creating a multipurpose use building including entertainment and office space.

The vision for the community redevelopment plan is the creation of a logistics hub, wrapped in an entertainment district. Existing logistics firms and newly recruited firms will attract the investment and the workers to stimulate the economy.

Two tenants have already publicly committed to leasing space in the completed project. Innovation Depot will bring its extensive and impressive track record of accelerating the growth and development of tech firms and Birmingham Promise, Inc. will open its headquarters in the building.

The video captures two angles of the demolition work, street view and drone view. To view the video, click here.

The video was shot by the City of Birmingham’s Office of Public Information.

To read more about the project and the City’s role, visit https://www.birminghamal.gov/ensleyredevelopment.

