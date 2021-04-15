Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, How do you feel about the Magic City Classic game being played in the spring?

MICHAEL LARCHE: “I’ve been going to the Classic since I was a kid so I’m used to it being in the fall, but I’m excited for it being in the spring, even though there is no tailgating and the bands can’t come. I think it’s going to be just good to watch a good old fashioned football game and [even though] it will not have all the extras that normally come with the Classic.”

HENRY SWAIN: “It’s definitely different . . . having a Classic game in April is great. The weather is nice, it’s good for grilling and I just love a good spring game . . . I enjoy supporting the schools and maybe post-COVID we can try and have it in the spring again with all the tailgating and bands.”

JOSHUA MATTHEWS: “I like it because I love the spring. With the Classic normally being in the fall, it’s cold, it’s rainy and the weather is not always great, but the weather has been really nice . . . think it’s good for a spring game. . . . I think a Magic City Classic game in the spring should be a regular thing.”

CHARDE PAYNE: “I feel a little iffy about it just because I’m used to it being in the fall. It was weird when Classic weekend passed in October and nothing was happening . . . I think if we weren’t in COVID and officials the dates were changed to April [anyway] it would be better because the weather is nicer for tailgating [for] a spring game.”

