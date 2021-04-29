Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, Where’s a place you visited as a child that you remember fondly?

DARIAN TRAVIS: “I remember going to Dauphin Island [Alabama] throughout my childhood. My grandparents lived there and I would visit them every summer. I love that place, it was beautiful and we would chill on the beach and I even got stung by a jellyfish once but it was worth it because I would have so much fun.”

QADEEM HASSAN: “The Portofino Island Resort in Pensacola, Florida. I went there throughout my childhood from age 7 up to when I was 15. It was just always a family getaway every summer . . . because it was a nice resort and it had a pool and a water park… I just loved it.”

ERIN BROOKS: “My family and I would visit the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. We started going when I was young and I always associate it with family, [we] really like to be outdoors and it was always a good place for us as a family.”

ALLISON BULLEN: “Cozumel, Mexico. I was about 10 or 11 years old when I went and it was a wonderful experience because we were having a family reunion on a cruise ship so I was with all my family, hanging out with my cousins and siblings and just having a great time.”

