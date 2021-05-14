COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded in Alabama to include people 12 and older

Alabama Newscenter

Alabama is expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include people age 12 and older, effective immediately, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administrationauthorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices giving recommendations Wednesday and the CDC giving its final approval later that day.

“This is great and welcome news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be available for Alabamians 12 and up, offering another option for families in our state as we get back into full gear,” Ivey said. “We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions. The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to people 18 and older.

With the expansion, there are more than 4 million people in Alabama eligible to receive vaccinations. Currently, the state receives approximately 135,000 first doses each week.

“We encourage the vaccination of adolescents ages 12 and older to get the protection offered by the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “This vaccine will be available at private providers and other sites which have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available.”

As of Wednesday, 2,722,909 doses have been administered in Alabama.

Visit vaccines.gov to search Alabama vaccine providers by vaccine brand offered.

