Drew: Do’s and Don’ts for the Fully Vaccinated

By Samuetta Hill Drew

Last week’s article reviewed the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relative to who is and who is not considered fully vaccinated. Typically, it takes two weeks after vaccination for COVID-19 with either of the emergency authorized two– dose vaccine series Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or two weeks after one receives a single-dose of Johnson and Johnson’s Jassen. The information provided in this week’s safety article will also be taken directly from the CDC recommendations and guidelines for accuracy.

The CDC states that the set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated, and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines.

Based on the CDC recommendations fully non-healthcare vaccinated people can go and do the following:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

• Visit with unvaccinated people (including children) from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

• Participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues

• Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel

• Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States

• Refrain from testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

• Refrain from routine screening testing if asymptomatic and feasible

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Take precaution in indoor public settings like wearing a well-fitted mask

• Wear well-fitted masks when visiting indoors with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

• Wear well-fitted masks when visiting indoors with unvaccinated people from multiple households

• Avoid indoor large-sized in-person gatherings

• Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

We will continue this series to help Keep an Eye on Safety so you will be aware of additional guidelines, recommendations, and research.

