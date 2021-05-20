Drew: Updated CDC Guidelines for the Fully Vaccinated

By Samuetta Hill Drew

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) studies are constantly evolving because the medical community, along with the scientific community, are diligently conducting research daily to identify as much critical information on every aspect of this virus so it can be better prevented and controlled. Therefore, some of the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) written about in last week’s article for fully vaccinated people has been changed and updated as of May 13, 2021. Our desire to provide our readers with the most up-to-date information, as possible, is important to us. So, this week’s safety article will share some of the newest CDC recommended guidelines and updates for fully vaccinated individuals. These newest recommended guidelines and updates apply to non-healthcare settings.

The summary of the most recent CDC changes are as follows:

• Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any settings, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidance.

• Fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.

Here are some examples of activities fully vaccinated people can engage in without wearing a mask based upon the newest CDC recommended guidelines:

OUTDOOR

• Walk, run, wheelchair roll or bike with members of your household (note these activities apply to unvaccinated people also)

• Attend a small gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people

• Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households

• Attend a crowded outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event

INDOOR

• Visit a barber or hair salon

• Go to an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum

• Ride public transport with limited occupancy

• Attend a small indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households

• Go to an indoor movie theater

• Attend a full capacity worship service

• Sing in an indoor chorus

• Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar

• Participate in an indoor, high intensity exercise class

The CDC states that “Currently authorized vaccines in the United States are highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against symptomatic and severe COVID-19. Additionally, a growing body of evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection or transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others. How long vaccine protection lasts and how much vaccines protect against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants are still under investigation”. Thus, it is important in the fight against the COVID-19 virus that we all stay current on the newest developments so collectively we can Keep an Eye on Safety for ourselves and our communities.

