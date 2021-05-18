Former Police Chief A.C. Roper First Black Promoted to Army Reserve Lieutenant General

Former Police Chief A.C. Roper First Black Promoted to Army Reserve Lieutenant...

Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper, former Birmingham Police Chief, promoted to Lieutenant General and Deputy Commander of the U.S. Northern Command.

Roper is the first African American in the Army Reserve’s 113-year history to achieve the rank of lieutenant general.

Roper will lead U.S. Northern Command in preparing and responding to threats against North America and within Northern Command’s assigned area of responsibility.

“We are working to build a more perfect union and this third star means I have greater influence and a greater responsibility,” said Roper.

Roper oversaw the Army Reserve Operational, Functional, Training and Support Commands.

Roper had served in law enforcement for over 33 years, culminating a 10-year tenure as the Birmingham Police Chief.

Roper was deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield, and to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

