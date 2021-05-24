Meet salutatorians and valedictorians from all Birmingham Schools

bhamcityschools.org
High School graduation is fast approaching on May 26 and May 27 for Birmingham City Schools and valedictorians and salutatorians are going to some of the top colleges and universities in the country. What’s more, they’ve amassed scholarship offers totaling about $8 million to help them reach their goals.
The preliminary scholarship totals for all seniors as of May 18 has reached $41 million, according to BCS.
Scholarship totals by BCS high schools through this week were George W. Carver, $3,022,346; Huffman, $2,145,128; P.D. Jackson-Olin, $1,142,312; A. H. Parker, $672,015; Ramsay, $28,675,000; Wenonah, $1,725,489; Woodlawn, $3,457,904.
“This graduating class is phenomenal,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “We are proud of our valedictorians and salutatorians and all of the students in the class of 2021.
“This is a class that experienced part of their junior year and most of their senior year virtually, but still they persevered. They have a unique combination of resilience and fortitude.”
Here is a list of BCS valedictorians and salutatorians:
Carver High School Valedictorian: Tamauri Murray
College: Tennessee State University
Major: Computer Engineering
Parent: Tuwanna Murray
Carver High School Salutatorian: Keenan Johnson
College: Tuskegee University
Major: Computer Science
Parent: Shanicka Burt
Huffman High School Valedictorian: Giana Trainer
College: University of South Alabama
Major: Biology (Pre-Med)
Parent: Charity Williams
Huffman High School Salutatorian: Christiana Moore
College: Auburn
Major: Computer Science & Architectural Design
Parent: Charles Moore
Jackson Olin High School Valedictorian: Kenedy Johnson
College: The University of Alabama
Major: Psychology & Chemistry
Parent: Keona Nixon
Jackson Olin High School Salutatorian: Tiyanah Dudley
College: The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Major: Criminal Justice/ Criminology
Parents: Derrick Dorsey and Sotoria Dudley
Parker High School Valedictorian: Oriana Coleman
College: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Major: Business Administration (Concentration in Accounting/Finance) Parents: Orenthla Coleman and LaToya Robinson
Parker High School Salutatorian: Nyia Campbell
College: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Major: Kinesiology
Parent: Pamela Watts
Ramsay High School Valedictorian: Aimee Howard
College: Harvard University
Major: Government
Parents: Julius and Tracy Howard
Ramsay High School Salutatorian: Marry DeAustria
College: Notre Dame
Major: Business
Parents: Maricel and Alcil Angeles
Wenonah High School Valedictorian: Gabrielle Goldsmith
College: Claflin University
Major: Biochemistry
Parents: Willie and Tanzania Goldsmith
Wenonah High School Salutatorian: Kya Norman
College: Berea College
Major: Psychology
Parent: Catherine Norman
Woodlawn High School Valedictorian: Destiny Nelson-Miles
College: Emory University or UAB
Major: Business Finance
Parents: Robert Nelson and Katrina Miles-Clements
Woodlawn High School Salutatorian: Nyla Boler
College: Boston College
Major: Nursing
Parents: Nicholas and LaShunta Boler