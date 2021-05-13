Mullen-Johnson: Key Mental Health Initiatives Kickoff May 15

By Crystal Mullen Johnson

Across the country, May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month in an effort to raise awareness and to reduce stigma surrounding mental health. As an advocate and a mental health provider, I am excited to continue sharing information, in our community, to break the silence, eliminate the shame, and eradicate self-doubt.

To kick off the 2021 Mental Health Awareness month initiative, on May 15, Strive Counseling Services is launching its 3rd annual Community Mental Health Awareness Initiative, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services, and Bradford Health services along with a Charity Event on Saturday, May 22.

As a Clinical Therapist, I directly witnessed, and experienced, the challenges of COVID-19, racial injustice, social inequity, natural disasters, and many other challenges in 2021. I am sure many of you had similar experiences. As such, there is a definite need for community support, and it begins with acknowledging whether one has a mental health injury.

I am here for you and am excited to present our 2021 community Mental Health Awareness initiative. The theme for our 2021 initiative is “Each Mind Matters.” This theme is relevant because mental health does not discriminate.

Did you know mental health impacts all of us irrespective of color, race, gender, or socioeconomic status? One’s mental health is potentially impacted by trauma, stress, and a mental illness. According to Mental Health America (MHA), “1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year.” Therefore, my goals in continuing this annual initiative are to instill hope and offer support.

This exciting and relevant initiative will provide free virtual metal health educational sessions from licensed medical and mental health professionals.

The stigma of mental illness is problematic. Many refuse to seek help because of shame and self-doubt. Additionally, African Americans are least likely to receive mental health treatment because of distrust in medicine. According to Psychiatric.org, “lack of cultural understanding by healthcare providers may contribute to underdiagnosis and/or misdiagnosis of mental illness in people from racially/ethnically diverse populations.”

Through it all, some are grieving unexpected losses and living with invisible wombs from trauma. Mental illness is not always noticeable, it is often an invisible disability. If you notice someone suffering extend compassion and be supportive.

We are often told by others to “stay strong”, “to get over it”, and “it will get better.” Although you may be resilient, it is perfectly fine to acknowledge when you are not okay. Understand you are not alone and reach out to your support system. You do not have to pretend “it’s all good.” Some days the stress may seem more difficult to manage than other days; but you are resilient, and you can withstand trying times, if you address your problems. Resilience means you can bounce back after adversity.

I encourage you to do the following to

Practice Forgiveness. Release your offender. Acknowledge the injustice and engage in spiritual and self-care practices to release your hurt. Forgiveness does not mean reconciling or forgetting. Forgiveness is giving yourself permission to let go and move on.

Strive to love. Love is a choice we should make more often. Love yourself and extend love, as opposed to hate, to others. Love allows you to experience joy and access meaningful relationships.

Develop Peace. Peace provides the clarity and mental space necessary to gain perspective. Ride the wave of your emotion and accept things as they are.

Heal. Healing allows you to walk on a new path and have a grateful heart for all things.

Treasure mental health. Strive to treat your mental health like a treasure – take care of it and remember it is golden.

Super Star NFL Quarterback Russell Wilson reminds us, “If we start being honest about our pain, our anger, and our shortcomings, instead of pretending they don’t exist, then maybe we will leave the word a better place than we found it.”

Crystal Mullen-Johnson is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Registered Play Therapist in Birmingham, AL with more than 16 years of experience in providing counseling. Strive Counseling Services is a private practice located in downtown Birmingham that offers therapeutic mental health services to children (play therapy), adolescents, and adults. Strive offers evidence-based therapeutic modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Contact us at (205) 721-9893 to inquire about Telehealth Services.

