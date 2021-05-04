People of Alabama: Makayla Files of Birmingham’s Ramsay HS

By Tyneisha Carter

People of Alabama

“Going into the next part of my life is very exciting, but it’s very scary for me. I’m not sure what I’ll experience, but I’m excited for new beginnings. Looking back at who I used to be and who I am, I’m very proud of the progress I’ve made. Life is honestly what you make it and I’m happy that I’ve made the best of it. I’m happy and proud of myself. The best advice I could give would be, ‘Be happy with who you are now and not who you wish you could be. The future isn’t here yet, just be proud with where you are now.’ Life has taught me everything isn’t handed to you and it’s not easy. You have to work hard for everything that you do.” – Makayla Files of Birmingham.

Files is a senior at Ramsay High School and is very proud of her achievements in academics. She has received many honors, including being inducted into the National Honor Society, Business Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.

