People, Places and Things

**COMEDIAN STONE COLD AND THE JACKAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Get all the latest news.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES – Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**COMEDIAN KARLOUS MILLER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**TRIBUTE TO AL GREEN AND CURTIS MAYFIELD featuring GROOVE CENTRIC AND FRIENDS at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**ENJOY THE DAY …the food, reading books, watching movies, taking a nap or just talking with loved ones and friends on the phone. Get outside! Get some sun if you can!

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

SATURDAY…

**EACH MIND MATTERS at the Vault, 5- 9 p.m. Cocktail attire. This is a community mental health awareness event. For more, www.strivebhm.com

**TRIBUTE TO KIRK FRANKLIN featuring KENNETH REMBERT, JR. at Perfect Note.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**COMEDIAN KARLOUS MILLER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire, Shopping, Eating. Times are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**COMEDIAN KARLOUS MILLER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around are some to read, BOOK: TO JOY MY FREEDOM: SOUTHERN BLACK WOMEN’S LIVES AND LABORS AFTER THE CIVIL WAR is written by TERA HUNTER. …or you can get an e-book.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, every Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**READ A REAL GOOD BOOK…You might like cookbooks, to-do books, game books, picture books, history books.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM CAREER EXPO 202, 1 p.m. at Boutwell Auditorium.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDY SHOWCASE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN MARLON WAYANS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with DOMINQUE at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

FOR LOVERS OF FOOD AND FESTIVALS…

**TODAY- PRESERVE FARMERS MARKET, 4 p.m. in Hoover.

**FRIDAY – REDNECK MURDER MYSTERY DINNER, 6:30 p.m. at Corbin Farms Winery.

**SATURDAY – AFRICAN HEALERS NETWORKING EVENT, 12 – 4 p.m. at 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue S.W.

**SATURDAY – A SHOT IN THE DARK, 7 p.m. Alabaster.

**SATURDAY – BRIAN DUNAGAN LIVE MUSIC, 12 p.m. at Corbin Farms Winery.

**SUNDAY – IT’S THE 90S FOR ME, 2 p.m. at 7-15th Street West with 8BALL and MJG LIVE.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWINGS PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**JUNE 5 – INSTELLAR FOOD TRUCK FRENZY, 6 p.m. at Alabaster 260A Regency Park Drive, Alabaster

**JUNE 12 – WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 a.m.

**JUNE 12 – FUNKY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company

**JUNE 18-20 – KUUMBAFEST 2021 at Majesty Lounge

**JUNE 18 – 40th ANNUAL ALABAMA BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Brewton at Jennings Park. Go to www.Brewtonchamber.com

**JUNE 26 – TACO-RITA FESTIVAL, 4 – 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces Historic Landmark

**JULY 4 – BIRMINGHAM BLACK VEG FEST, 1-6 p.m. at FEVER’S GRILL AND JUICE BAR, 1001 3rd Avenue West, Birmingham

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**AFRICAN HEALERS NETWORKING EVENT, SUNDAY, 12 – 4 p.m. There will be meditation, yoga, martial arts, vendors, reiki. For more (205) 356-6417.

**SELF-CARE SATURDAYS – LADY WOO presents Self Care Saturdays – PUTTING THE U BACK IN BRUNCH, Saturday, at the Vault, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Brunch Buffet, Bottomless Mimosas ‘til noon, Self-Care Set Ups for the First 25 to RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care/saturdays-brunch-tickets-143911887329

**SB117 EXPUNGEMENT BILL PASSED – Bill SB117 was passed and will impact the lives of many people who have a criminal arrest on their record that prevented them from getting jobs or advancing in their careers. This state-wide bill, also, allows for municipal and local violations to be expunged OR erased from the record. This bill was a collaborative effort with Senator Linda Foster Coleman-Madison, Rep. Chris England and Senator Rodger Smitherman which will help people move forward and have an improved life.

**JOBS NOT JAIL – Sheriff Mark Pettway has a new jobs mobile program – LET’S PREVENT CRIMES BY PRESENTING OPPORTUNITY. It brings the services to you including FREE in-person services such as employment services, resume writing. Interview skills, dress for success, bus vouchers, identification support, voter registration and addiction and recovery services hotline. For more, go to www.jeffcosheriffal.com

**VULCAN’S 117th BIRTHDAY BASH, Sunday, June 6 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., join Vulcan Park and Museum for Vulcan’s 117th Birthday Bash presented by UAB Callahan Eye Hospital.

Enjoy a wonderful Sunday afternoon with music by JAMM Entertainment, a bounce house, Blue Bell Ice Cream and cookies. The ever-popular trackless train will return along with special guest appearances from Moana, Princess Tiana, Spiderman and ‘The Big Guy’ himself. There will be performances by Clog Wild Cloggers, Corazon de Alabama and much more. Game Stop is returning, and The World Games 2022 will join in the festivities. There will be more than 15 vendors with activities for kids of all ages to enjoy including moonwalks, art projects and more. Magic City Ts will be onsite selling cool merchandise. Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Who Dat Sno Cones, ThirsTea and Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. will be onsite for purchase. This year beer and wine will be available and Redmont Distilling will be onsite with a special birthday cocktail. The first 500 kids that enter will receive a special Vulcan favor swag bag including a $10 Top Golf gameplay card, Bud’s Best Cookies and more. For more, check out visitvulcan.com/events.

**23rd ANNUAL ST. ELIAS LEBANESE FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL is June 11-12 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily as a DRIVE THROUGH/TAKE OUT ONLY festival at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, 836 8th Street, South between University Blvd. and 10th Avenue South in Birmingham. Silent Auction, fun activities and more online. For more info: www.stelias.org

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT THE ALABAMA THEATRE…

**JULY 8 – MOVIE: GREASE SING-A-LONG, 7 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

**JULY 25 – MOVIE: THE WIZARD OF OZ, 2 p.m .at the Alabama Theatre

**TODAY-MOVIE: SOWING AND WEEPING, a VALERIE HICKS HALE FILM, premiere screening TODAY at Premiere Cinemas, 501 Lakeshore Parkway, Birmingham Ala. 35209 with a Cash Bar Reception, 6:30 p.m. Film and 7-8 p.m. Discussion. The film is about awareness on the issue of leaving babies in hot cars. Can they survive one thoughtless act?

**23rd ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL – The 23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is returning to its Theatre District roots with a festival footprint that includes the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Go to sidewalk@sidewalkfest.com for more.

TWG2022 NEWS…

**UAB IS AN OFFICIAL VENUE AND PARTNER – The World Games 2022 announced the University of Alabama at Birmingham as an Official Venue and Partner. The University will host several competitions, provide athlete housing for global event across its campus and will partner with the global event on multiple initiatives. The World Games 2022 (TWG2022), an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022. An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in more than 30 different sports throughout The Games.

FOR SHORT TRIPS AND OUTDOOR LOVERS…

IN NASHVILLE…SAVE THE DATE

**July 10 – SOUL OF MUSIC CITY, 6 p.m. at City Winery.

FOR LOVERS OF ART AND CULTURAL ENTERTAINMENT…

AT PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

IN TUSCALOOSA…

**MARIO ANDRES ROBINSON – A BRUSH WITH TIME. An exhibition of one of the leading watercolor artists working today. This will be the first solo show of Robinson’s Work in the State of Alabama through July 30 at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa. Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. First Friday of the month Noon – 8 p.m. Social distancing rules apply.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WALL TO WALL – MERRITT JOHNSON through Spring 2021. BMA hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. with virtual offerings will continue, including live programs, meditation exercises, art-making activities and much more!

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES – Aid with watering and plant care in the Gardens’ greenhouses and outdoor lath houses and discover the lush exotic varieties of tropicals and rare beauties. Go to volunteer@bbgardens.org for details.

**HONEY FROM THE GARDENS – The Library at the Gardens have a curbside service, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, to purchase locally sourced honey from the Gardens’ hives or flavored in cinnamon, lemon or jalapeno from Ivy Brook Apiary. Call (205) 588-4593 or (205) 533-6062 to schedule a pickup.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

MAY IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH AND SO MUCH MORE…

June is around the corner with music, Juneteenth, history, summer, travel and so much more. Books can be a great resource for people troubled by their lack of understanding about issues as well as anyone wanting to understand others. The month celebrates more. Check it out… (Some Taken from Five Books, Book Riot and Amazon)

Here is some BOOK NEWS YOU CAN USE…

THE BEST BOOKS FOR JUNETEENTH…JUNE 19th OR JUNETEENTH is a holiday commemorating the final end of slavery in the United States. With JUNE AND JUNETEENTH right around the corner, here are a few books of interest:

**BOOK: BLACK SLAVES, INDIAN MASTERS: SLAVERY, EMANCIPATION AND CITIZENSHIP IN THE NATIVE AMERICAN SOUTH is written by Barbara KRAUTHAMER.

**FESTIVALS OF FREEDOM: MEMORY AND MEANING IN AFRICAN AMERICAN EMANCIPATION CELEBRATIONS, 1808 – 1915 is written by MITCH KACHUN.

**BOOK: A BLACK WOMEN’S HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES is written by DAINA BERRY and KALI GROSS. (Hot off the Press) A Black Women’s History of the United States reaches far beyond a single narrative to showcase Black women’s lives in all their fraught complexities. Berry and Gross prioritize many voices: enslaved women, freedwomen, religious leaders, artists, queer women, activists, and women who lived outside the law. The result is a starting point for exploring Black women’s history and a testament to the beauty, richness, rhythm, tragedy, heartbreak, rage, and enduring love that abounds in the spirit of Black women in communities throughout the nation.

**BOOK: TO JOY MY FREEDOM: SOUTHERN BLACK WOMEN’S LIVES AND LABORS AFTER THE CIVIL WAR is written by TERA HUNTER. As the Civil War drew to a close, newly emancipated Black women workers made their way to Atlanta–the economic hub of the newly emerging urban and industrial south – in order to build an independent and free life on the rubble of their enslaved past. In an original and dramatic work of scholarship, Tera Hunter traces their lives in the postbellum era and reveals the centrality of their labors to the African-American struggle for freedom and justice. Household laborers and washerwomen were constrained by their employers’ domestic worlds but constructed their own world of work, play, negotiation, resistance, and community organization.

**BOOK: CLOSER TO FREEDOM: ENSLAVED WOMEN AND EVERYDAY RESISTANCE IN THE PLANTATION SOUTH is written by STEPHANIE CAMP. Recent scholarship on slavery has explored the lives of enslaved people beyond the watchful eye of their masters. Building on this work and the study of space, social relations, gender, and power in the Old South, Stephanie Camp examines the everyday containment and movement of enslaved men and, especially, enslaved women. In her investigation of the movement of bodies, objects, and information, Camp extends our recognition of slave resistance into new arenas and reveals an important and hidden culture of opposition. Camp discusses the multiple dimensions to acts of resistance that might otherwise appear to be little more than fits of temper. She brings new depth to our understanding of the lives of enslaved women, whose bodies and homes were inevitably political arenas. Through Camp’s insight, truancy becomes an act of pursuing personal privacy. Illegal parties (“frolics”) become an expression of bodily freedom. And bondwomen who acquired printed abolitionist materials and posted them on the walls of their slave cabins (even if they could not read them) become the subtle agitators who inspire more overt acts.

The culture of opposition created by enslaved women’s acts of everyday resistance helped foment and sustain the more visible resistance of men in their individual acts of running away and in the collective action of slave revolts. Ultimately, Camp argues, the Civil War years saw revolutionary change that had been in the making for decades.

**BOOK: ENVISIONING EMANCIPATION: BLACK AMERICANS AND THE END OF SLAVERY is written by BARBARA KRAUTHAMER and DEBORAH WILLIS.

**Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! Summer Reading Camp is Back – Pizza Hut is bringing back its summer reading program Camp BOOK IT! for a second year. The free, virtual camp is open to kids ages 4-12 and runs from June to August. Parents can track their children’s reading goals via a digital dashboard, and when kids meet their goals, they will receive a voucher for a free one-topping personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut. Sorry, grown-ups. This reading program is just for the kids. But if you’re feeling nostalgic for your childhood BOOK IT! days, Pizza Hut is selling vintage-style T-shirts with the retro logo for $10. Parents can sign the children up at: https://www.bookitprogram.com/book-it-for-parents

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY… COMEDIAN STONE COLD AND THE JACKAL… Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Fans love their unique friendship onscreen, but their real-life dynamic is perhaps even more entertaining. In addition to their successful podcast, “That’s Awesome”, Steve and Bradford are touring all over the country to the delight of GH fans everywhere. Join them for a 90-minute show full of music and comedy followed by a limited VIP photo meet and greet. Bring your own camera, no autographs.

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN KARLOUS MILLER…He has appeared in multiple television shows such as Hell

Date ,Yo Momma, Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes, The Mo’nique Show, Off the Chain, Comic View, Last Comic Standing and Wild ‘N Out. Ultimately, Miller is known for his role in Wild ‘N Out and his notorious “wildstyle” battles with fellow alum Chico Bean. Partaking in a series of improvisational musical and comedic games Miller is praised for his comedic genius and witty punchlines. In October 2018, Miller confirmed on the Breakfast Club that he had been fired from the show, but eventually was brought back to the show at the urging of fans. Miller is a part owner of a podcast, the 85 South Show with his co-hosts DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Clayton English.

**NEXT THURSDAY… COMEDY SHOWCASE…Check out the best of the best Birmingham and the surrounding area have to offer. You could witness a future star on the StarDome stage.

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN MARLON WAYANS…Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office and $1-billion in global box office. As a stand-up comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. He hit a career milestone with his highly anticipated first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish” which premiered on Netflix in February of 2018.

COMING SOON…

**JUNE 11 – POP UP ADDICTION RESOURCE FAIR at Linn Park.

**JUNE 11 – 12 – 23RD ST. ELIAS LEBANESE FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL, at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church with Drive thru Takeout ONLY.

**JUNE 12 – SUN DRESSES, SHORTS AND SANDALS – THE DAY THANG, at Goudy Entertainment Center.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@

