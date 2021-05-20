Scholarship totals reach $41M for Birmingham City Schools Seniors

bhamcityschools.org

High School graduation is fast approaching on May 26 and May 27 for Birmingham City Schools and valedictorians and salutatorians are going to some of the top colleges and universities in the country. What’s more, they’ve amassed scholarship offers totaling about $8 million to help them reach their goals.

The preliminary scholarship totals for all seniors as of May 18 has reached $41 million, according to BCS.

Scholarship totals by BCS high schools through this week were George W. Carver, $3,022,346; Huffman, $2,145,128; P.D. Jackson-Olin, $1,142,312; A. H. Parker, $672,015; Ramsay, $28,675,000; Wenonah, $1,725,489; Woodlawn, $3,457,904.

“This graduating class is phenomenal,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “We are proud of our valedictorians and salutatorians and all of the students in the class of 2021.

“This is a class that experienced part of their junior year and most of their senior year virtually, but still they persevered. They have a unique combination of resilience and fortitude.”

Here is a list of BCS valedictorians and salutatorians:

Carver High School Valedictorian: Tamauri Murray

College: Tennessee State University

Major: Computer Engineering

Parent: Tuwanna Murray

Carver High School Salutatorian: Keenan Johnson

College: Tuskegee University

Major: Computer Science

Parent: Shanicka Burt

Huffman High School Valedictorian: Giana Trainer

College: University of South Alabama

Major: Biology (Pre-Med)

Parent: Charity Williams

Huffman High School Salutatorian: Christiana Moore

College: Auburn

Major: Computer Science & Architectural Design

Parent: Charles Moore

Jackson Olin High School Valedictorian: Kenedy Johnson

College: The University of Alabama

Major: Psychology & Chemistry

Parent: Keona Nixon

Jackson Olin High School Salutatorian: Tiyanah Dudley

College: The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Major: Criminal Justice/ Criminology

Parents: Derrick Dorsey and Sotoria Dudley

Parker High School Valedictorian: Oriana Coleman

College: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Major: Business Administration (Concentration in Accounting/Finance) Parents: Orenthla Coleman and LaToya Robinson

Parker High School Salutatorian: Nyia Campbell

College: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Major: Kinesiology

Parent: Pamela Watts

Ramsay High School Valedictorian: Aimee Howard

College: Harvard University

Major: Government

Parents: Julius and Tracy Howard

Ramsay High School Salutatorian: Marry DeAustria

College: Notre Dame

Major: Business

Parents: Maricel and Alcil Angeles

Wenonah High School Valedictorian: Gabrielle Goldsmith

College: Claflin University

Major: Biochemistry

Parents: Willie and Tanzania Goldsmith

Wenonah High School Salutatorian: Kya Norman

College: Berea College

Major: Psychology

Parent: Catherine Norman

Woodlawn High School Valedictorian: Destiny Nelson-Miles

College: Emory University or UAB

Major: Business Finance

Parents: Robert Nelson and Katrina Miles-Clements

Woodlawn High School Salutatorian: Nyla Boler

College: Boston College

Major: Nursing

Parents: Nicholas and LaShunta Boler

