Sharpe-Jefferson: Make An Attitude of Gratitude Your New Normal

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

Let’s just deal with this question right off the top.

As we maneuver our way through a pandemic, will our lives, jobs and gatherings ever be the same? I believe we all understand that answer to be a prompt, “No, not ever.”

Although Alabama has lifted its mask ordinance and fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks or maintain social distance indoors or outdoors, with some exceptions, according to the C.D.C., I know many of my friends who say they will continue to cover their noses and mouths in the interim for safety’s sake.

Some even say they’ll continue to put their lunch and brunch dates on hold temporarily.

And for others, travel plans are spotty, at best, even with restrictions in place.

Is this a healthy dose of caution, or has fear crept in?

Either way, we know our lives have taken on a different routine as we work through these difficult days.

But let’s just note – the pandemic and its after-effects haven’t been a totally negative experience for everyone, even if it hasn’t been “normal.”

Can we call it a life-altering, challenging experience? Absolutely.

But a totally negative experience? Not really – not for everyone at least.

Think about this:

Introverts and the (over)worked may have welcomed the respite that this pandemic brought about as they found rest from the pressures, deadlines and demands fellowshipping and working with others can bring.

Moms, who struggled to balance work life and home life, were given the opportunity to see their children on a daily basis.

And those with business startup ideas were finally able to put time into birthing the “big vision” that was in their hearts.

So although it’s not normal in the traditional sense… it’s not all negative.

Plus, you can adopt a winning mindset in the midst of this to help you cope and overcome any pessimism.

Accept that although it may not look or feel like it used to, it may actually be better for you in the interim or long term.

Keep your support system close and reach out when needed. We are all dealing this forced change and we can all benefit from a compassionate ear.

Practice the attitude of gratitude. Counting even the smallest of blessings can put you in a better space mentally.

So, will things ever return to normal or near normal? I don’t believe any of us honestly have the answer right now.

But the best thing for us to do is the live each day to the best of our ability. And that in and of itself is one of the most normal things we can do.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

