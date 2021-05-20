Stand With Vulcan’s Specialty License Plates

visitvulcan.com

Vulcan Park Foundation has announced a new specialty license plate is now available to residents of Alabama who want to show their support of Vulcan Park & Museum.

The state of Alabama has approved Vulcan Park & Museum to begin securing commitments for its new ‘STAND WITH VULCAN’ specialty license plate. The ‘STAND WITH VULCAN’ tag will provide valuable funding to support Vulcan Park & Museum’s mission to preserve and promote Vulcan as the symbol for the Birmingham region, to advance knowledge and understanding of Birmingham’s history and culture and to encourage exploration of the region.

Before the state of Alabama can produce the specialty tag, a minimum requirement of 1,000 commitments must be met by May 31, 2022. Supporters may purchase the ‘STAND WITH VULCAN’ tag for $50 at VISITVULCAN.COM. Of that amount, $41.25 will go directly to Vulcan Park Foundation to ensure Vulcan stands proud atop Red Mountain for future generations to enjoy.

Vulcan Park and Museum President and CEO Darlene Negrotto believes the offering of the distinctive tag will allow people from across the entire state, not only Birmingham, to share their love of Vulcan.

“Vulcan stands not only for the Birmingham region but for the entire state. Many across the state have made cherished memories with Vulcan, from childhood visits to romantic proposals and weddings,” Negrotto said.

“With this new tag, it is our hope that these precious memories continue to live on and many more can be made.”

To learn more, contact Amanda Hare, Relationship Outreach Coordinator at 205.203.4824 or email ahare@visitvulcan.com.

Also, Vulcan has expanded its annual tour programming, the Birmingham Walking Tours. Visitors and residents alike can experience the history and beauty of Birmingham’s neighborhoods and cultural districts in a fun, invigorating way.

Due to the high demand for the offerings and the increased interest in more outdoor activity, VPM staff worked tirelessly to expand the tours and will offer 40 tours on Saturdays and Sundays over the next year.

As much about people as place, the walking tours invite participants to step into the shoes of the architects, visionaries, socialites and entrepreneurs who sparked the magic in the ‘Magic City’. On May 22 and 23, the tour will take place in one of the most diverse places in the state, Five Points South, a walkable neighborhood that focuses on livability. The Five Points Alliance has worked to create a family-friendly atmosphere while highlighting the neighborhood’s history and charm.

VPM Museum Programs Manager Casey Gamble believes these tours are a much-needed program for citizens and visitors to explore historic areas of the most populated city in Alabama.

“As Birmingham’s only comprehensive history museum, it seemed fitting for us to find innovative ways to connect people with our history outside of the museum,” Gamble said. “These offerings complement the arts and culture scene, and the many culinary spots throughout the city. The research that has been conducted in creating these programs will leave everyone loving the city a little bit more.”

The tours are made possible through The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Protective Life Corporation and Spire.

Registration is $25 for Vulcan Park and Museum members and $40 non-members. All tours follow social distancing guidelines with participants required to wear masks. Tour groups will not exceed twenty participants. Space is limited! Reservations and payment are required in advance.

For more information or to register go to Birminghamwalkingtours.com.

