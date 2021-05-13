Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. We asked Birmingham-area residents: What are ways you take care of your mental health?

LUCIA DIPRIMA: “I do yoga and meditation, which I have been doing for the last 10 years . . . besides my personal practice, I try to make time for my friends and family or take a walk to just really help with my mental state and well-being.”

LIZ SRYGLEY: “Being a mother of two kids . . . I take really long showers and find some time out of my day to just sit down and read. My son is three months old and my daughter is 5 and when I need to unwind, that’s what I do. Right now, I’m listening to more audiobooks… I’ve been listening to more mystery series and the latest one I read was a Veronica Mars book.”

JON OSBORNE: “I take care of my mental health through art, I paint. I also make sure to stay hydrated and do prayer and meditation, I surround myself with a strong support system and people I can call who can help me out, whether it’s a friend or family member.”

SHANNON HICKEY: “I try to get regular exercise because that helps whether it is yoga or even just me dancing in my room for 10 minutes. I love to bake as well and that helps… doing a long baking project is therapeutic. I also like to play tabletop board games and if I can organize a game night to do that with friends… that usually helps.”

