Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham area residents, Will you ‘return to normal’ on Memorial Day or still take COVID precautions?

ERIC MCCROY: “I’m kind of playing it by ear, whatever I’m told to do and whatever is required, I’ll be following the rules. I’ll just be going to different bars and restaurants so if I’m required to wear a mask, I will and if they don’t [require], I’m with that too.”

KRYSTLE WILLIAMS: “I’m still social distancing, wearing masks; me and my family haven’t done a whole lot of gathering in the last year so it will be the same as last year. If we do anything, it will probably be just me, my kids and probably my siblings and that’s about seven people and do like a cookout outside.”

ANDI GUNNERSON: “I’m not fully vaccinated yet, so I’ve still been taking precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing and hand washing and things like that. If I do anything, it will probably just be something with my immediate family with my parents and my brother . . . so it will look the same as last year.”

RACHEL ROBERTS: “At this point, our business, The Atomic Lounge has relaxed our regulations so masks are optional. . . so most people that come in we’ll ask if they are fully vaccinated and then offer masks. We still have social distancing measures and outdoor seating as well, so we’re relaxing and getting back to normal, but I wouldn’t say it’s quite normal just yet.

