A Guide to Pride Month Events in Birmingham

June is National Pride Month and Birmingham is dusting off its rainbow flags, dousing itself in glitter and joining together to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Month is a national recognition held every June in tribute to those involved in the Stonewall Riots, an incident that occurred on June 28, 1969, when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay nightclub. The incident led to riots outside in which several people were injured and marked the beginning of a movement to outlaw discriminatory laws and practices against LGBTQ Americans.

On June 11, 1999, President Bill Clinton issued a proclamation to celebrate the anniversary of Stonewall every June in America as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.

From fundraisers to parties, here’s your guide to PRIDE in The Magic City.

Birmingham Public Library

The BPL is hosting four Pride Month programs during June that will air on the BPL Facebook page every Thursday, starting on June 3.

Here are the programs BPL is hosting, all on the BPL Facebook page:

–Affirming Spaces with the Magic City Acceptance Center, Thursday, June 3, 11:30 a.m.

Acceptance Center will join us for a virtual conversation about youth programming and how we can provide safe places for LGBTQ+ youth. The Magic City Acceptance Center offers programs for LGBTQ children, youth, adults, and family members.

–Queer History with the Invisible Histories Project, Thursday, June 10, 10:00 a.m.

In collaboration with the Birmingham Public Library, The Invisible History Project will join us for a virtual conversation about the work of preserving a history that has been suppressed. The Invisible Histories Project locates, preserves, researches, and creates for local communities an accessible collection of the rich and diverse history of LGBTQ life in the US South.

–Public Health and LGBTQ With UAB’s Lister Hill Center of Health Policy, Thursday, June 17, 1:00 p.m.

In collaboration with BPL, The Lister Hill Center of Health Policy at UAB will join us for a virtual conversation about LGBTQ health and how public policy can impact our community. The Lister Hill Center aims to connect and support those seeking to improve health outcomes through policy.

–LGBTQ Conversation with Josh Coleman, LGBTQ+ Liaison for the City of Birmingham, Thursday, June 24, 1:00 p.m.

In 2018, the city of Birmingham appointed Josh Coleman as its very first Liaison for the LGBTQ community to ensure the fair treatment of all Birmingham residents. Coleman will join BPL for a virtual conversation about his work with the City of Birmingham.

Birmingham Barons Pride Night

Where can you find disco dancing and baseball? At Regions Field on Birmingham Barons Pride Night on Friday, June 4.

On this special night, fans can enjoy:

–Birmingham Barons play the Tennessee Smokies

–Music + entertainment from Magic City Disco—a Birmingham-based performance + parading krewe

–Post-game fireworks

When: Friday, June 4 | 7-10PM

Where: Regions Field, 1401 1st Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Admission: Varies by ticket seat

Pride Bowling

If bowling’s how you roll, then head to Bowlero in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 9 for Pride Bowling. Music, flashing colors and loads of fun… count me in!

When: Wednesday, June 9 | 9PM-Midnight

Where: Bowlero, 2908 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL 35242

Price: $15 unlimited play

Loud and Proud: Pride Drag Show

Prepare to scream during the Loud and Proud: Pride Drag Show at Saturn in June. Showtimes are at 7 PM and 9:30 PM. Here’s who’s starring in each:

7 PM

Safaree

Campbell Starr

Rummorah Lee Campbell

Paris Campbell

Host: Kharris

9:30 PM

Reese Eve Cocx

Paris Campbell

Ara Besque

Kharris

Rummorah Lee Campbell

Host: Sharon Cocx

Event proceeds benefit The Way Station which serves the unique needs of homeless, runaway and at-risk youth.

When: June 12 | 7-11PM

Where: Saturn, 200 41st St S, Birmingham AL 35222

Price: $15 (6 ticket limit per customer)

Pride Fest 2021

On Saturday, June 12, Avondale’s Entertainment District will be live with PRIDE during Pride Fest 2021.

Running in conjunction with Eat in the Streets, this family-friendly festival is a time for the community to join together for a day of love and celebration with:

–Live Entertainment

–Drag

–Food + Drinks

–Vendors

When: Saturday, June 12 | Noon-7PM

Where: Avondale Entertainment District, 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222

Price: FREE

Pride Skate Night

Strap on your roller skates and show off your pride during Pride Skate Night at Skates 280. Music and the chance to boogie on roller skates… what more could one ask for? All ages welcome.

When: Tuesday, June 15 | 6-10PM

Where: Skates 280, 7043 Meadowlark Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242

Admission: FREE

Pride Idol: Presented by Central Alabama Pride

Mark your calendar for the talent competition you’ve been waiting for—Pride Idol. On Thursday, June 17, singers, dancers, comedians and more take to the stage of the StarDome to wow the judges in hopes of winning the title of Central Pride’s Pride Idol.

The winner of the event receives a cash prize and the opportunity to showcase their talent at CAP events throughout the reigning year.

When: Thursday, June 17 | 7:30PM

Where: StarDome, 818 Data Dr, Hoover, AL 35244

Price: $15

Pride Dance Party

Ghost Train Brewing celebrates all things PRIDE with a Pride Dance Party on Saturday, June 19. Here’s what to expect:

–A full menu from Chef Nick + his crew

–Music from DJ Coco

–Performances from local drag entertainers

–Pride-inspired beverages

–Ghost Train Brewing Company will donate 10 percent of event sales to CAP.

When: Saturday, June 19 | Noon-Midnight

Where: Ghost Train Brewing Company, 2616 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Admission: FREE

Patience Itson of bhamnow.com contributed to this report. For more on the modern, mobile guide to Birmingham visit www.bhamnow.com

