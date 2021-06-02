Birmingham Library to host four Pride Month programs in June 

By Roy Williams

Bplonline.org

Birmingham Public Library is hosting four 2021 Pride Month programs in June.

The programs will air on the BPL Facebook page every Thursday, starting on June 3.

Pride Month is a national recognition held every June in tribute to those involved in the Stonewall Riots, an incident that occurred on June 28, 1969, when New York City Police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay nightclub. The incident led to riots outside in which several people were injured. President Bill Clinton was the first U.S. President to recognize Pride Month in 1999.

Here are the programs BPL is hosting, all on the BPL Facebook page:

Affirming Spaces with the Magic City Acceptance Center, Thursday, June 3, 11:30 a.m.

Acceptance Center will join us for a virtual conversation about youth programming and how we can provide safe places for LGBTQ+ youth. The Magic City Acceptance Center offers programs for LGBTQ children, youth, adults, and family members.

Queer History with the Invisible Histories Project , Thursday, June 10, 10:00 a.m.

In collaboration with the Birmingham Public Library, The Invisible History Project will join us for a virtual conversation about the work of preserving a history that has been suppressed. The Invisible Histories Project locates, preserves, researches, and creates for local communities an accessible collection of the rich and diverse history of LGBTQ life in the US South.

Public Health and LGBTQ With UAB’s Lister Hill Center of Health Policy, Thursday, June 17, 1:00 p.m.

In collaboration with BPL, The Lister Hill Center of Health Policy at UAB will join us for a virtual conversation about LGBTQ health and how public policy can impact our community. The Lister Hill Center aims to connect and support those seeking to improve health outcomes through policy.

LGBTQ Conversation with Josh Coleman, LGBTQ+ Liaison for the City of Birmingham, Thursday, June 24, 1:00 p.m.

In 2018, the city of Birmingham appointed Josh Coleman as its very first Liaison for the LGBTQ community to ensure the fair treatment of all Birmingham residents. Coleman will join BPL for a virtual conversation about his work with the City of Birmingham.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

