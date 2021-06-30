‘I really started falling in love with her, so we made that...

BY JE’DON HOLLOWAY-TALLEY

Special to the Birmingham Times

TRE AND JASMINE KING

Live: Fairfield

Married: June 3, 2017

Met: At Continental Ballroom in Homewood, in March 2010. “I was out with my best friend having a girls night, minding my business when out of the blue Tre grabbed my hand and wouldn’t let it go,” Jasmine remembered. “I looked at him like he was crazy and tried to walk off, but he wouldn’t let my hand go so we stood there for a minute staring at each other.”

Tre had his mind made up that he would get Jasmine’s phone number. “I told her she looked good and that she need to let me get that number.”

“And I said, no, I’m good, but he still refused to let me go,” Jasmine laughed, “he insisted I give him my number, and my best friend Vanessa went on and gave it to him so we could go on about our business. I had a boyfriend at the time so I wasn’t really interested…”

Jasmine would eventually become single and Tre didn’t waste any time.

First date: Valentine’s Day 2011, Stix Japanese restaurant in Hoover. Jasmine recalled Tre picking her up from home in McCalla and his gentleman behavior.

“He was different, he was caring and concerned… We were starting to take each other a little more seriously, we were moving out of the friend zone and into being lovers,” Jasmine said. “We had a nice time, we enjoyed spending time like that with one another.”

“I thought she looked real nice and I enjoyed her personality,” Tre said.

The turn: Early 2012. “We couldn’t get enough of one another and wanted to spend all our extra time with each other, so we decided to take things to the next level and bought our house in Fairfield,” Jasmine said.

“I really started falling in love with her, so we made that move,” Tre said.

The proposal: August 2014, Jasmine and Tre had their son, Trace, and wanted to make their family official. In February 2016, Tre gave Jasmine a ring and they set a date.

“I was excited and happy to know that we were about to officially become a family,” said Jasmine.

“I was happy that I was making the decision to spend the rest of my life with her,” said Tre.

The wedding: At the Shields Conference Center at W. C. Patton Patton Park in Birmingham, officiated by Rev. T.N. Miller. Their colors were black, white and pink.

Most memorable for the bride was being stuck in traffic on her way to her wedding.

“Work was being done on the 20/59 [interstate] which caused me to be extremely late, everyone was calling me trying to see where I was,” Jasmine said. “I walked in two hours late and straight down the aisle. When I saw Tre had started crying I started feeling relieved and a sense of joy because I had finally made it and my wedding was happening.”

Most memorable for the groom was anticipating his bride’s arrival.

“I was mad she had me waiting for two hours,” Tre said. “I was ready to get it over with, and when she was coming through the door I started shedding tears and saying to myself that I can’t believe this is finally happening, I’m marrying my best friend.”

The couple honeymooned in Destin, Florida for three days. “We really enjoyed spending our first few days officially husband and wife, we felt like we fell in love all over again,” Jasmine said.

Words of wisdom: “Always pray and keep God first. Always communicate and compromise with one another. Keep people out of your business and always have a positive support system among you,” Jasmine said. “Always remember why you started and the purpose of it all– love.”

“Always have faith in anything you’re doing, and always see the good in each other and understand what the other person is going through. Stay focused on the path you guys are going towards,” Tre said.

Happily ever after: The King’s have two children, son, Trace, 6, and daughter, Tinsley, 1 year old.

Jasmine, 30, a Warner Robins, Georgia native, and Brentwood Christian Academy [Bessemer] grad. She works as a consultant for a financial institute, and owner of Event Design and Decor Business Jas It Up LLC.

Tre, 30, is a Pratt City native, and P.D. Jackson Olin High School grad. He works as a groundsman for Utility Line Construction Services.

