People, Places and Things

**23RD ST. ELIAS LEBANESE FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL, at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church with Drive thru Takeout ONLY

**COMEDY HENRY CHO at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES – Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**HYDRATION POP-UP at Avondale Park.

**SUN DRESSES, SHORTS AND SANDALS – THE DAY THANG, at Goudy Entertainment Center.

**23RD ST. ELIAS LEBANESE FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL, at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church with Drive thru Takeout ONLY

**GUITARIST JJ SANSAVERINO at Perfect Note.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN HENRY CHO at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

SATURDAY…

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**TRUMPETER MELVIN MILLER at the Perfect Note.

**COMEDIAN HENRY CHO at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire, Shopping, Eating. Times are changing soon.

SUNDAY…

**COMEDIAN EUNICE ELLIOT AND THE GIRLS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around are some to read.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**TASTY TUESDAYS TEACHERS APPRECIATION Night at Platinum.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWINGS PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, every Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**READ A REAL GOOD BOOK…You might like cookbooks, to-do books, game books, picture books, history books.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

**COMEDIAN EUNICE ELLIOT AND THE GIRLS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**PRIDE IDOL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**COMEDIAN EDDIE GRIFFIN at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SAXOPHONIST MARQUEAL JORDAN at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

FOR JUNETEENTH…

**COMMEMORATING JUNETEENTH WITH BLKFREEDOM.ORG – BLKFreedom Continues the Tradition of Exploring Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in America on June 18 at 11 a.m. CDT. The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis will virtually join nine leading Black museums and historical institutions from coast to coast for BLKFREEDOM.org to commemorate Juneteenth, the day that the Emancipation Proclamation was officially enforced, ending enslavement in Texas. The annual collaboration has produced a film documenting the national exploration of the deep-rooted anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” through the eyes of historic museums and anthropologists from across the United States. The film will premiere on partnering sites starting June 15 at 12 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. CDT. BLKFREEDOM.org will commemorate the anniversary of Juneteenth. Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, when union soldier, Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This announcement was more than two and half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The virtual event will explore the historical influences on the evolution of being Black in America using the context of the national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Streaming audiences globally will explore the pride of over 200 years of Gullah culture, perseverance of Little Africa through Black Laws, tenacity through industry and pop culture in Detroit, and resiliency during the COVID Era. Additional performances will feature the African American Cultural Ensemble (ACE), West African Dance, and poetry. For more, go to: https://www.civilrightsmuseum.org/

HAPPY JUNETEENTH!

FOR FATHER’S DAY…

**FATHER’S DAY COCKTAILS & CLASSIC JAZZ featuring BO BERRY QUARTET & FRIENDS at Jazzi’s on 3rd Music Gallery, June 20, 7 – 10 p.m. No Cover. Two Cocktail minimum. Limited Seating. RSVP to jazzison3rd@gmail.com to reserve.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!

FOR LOVERS OF FOOD AND FESTIVALS…

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWINGS PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**JUNE 18-20 – KUUMBAFEST 2021 at Majesty Lounge

**JUNE 18 – 40th ANNUAL ALABAMA BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Brewton at Jennings Park. Go to www.Brewtonchamber.com

**JUNE 26 – TACO-RITA FESTIVAL, 4 – 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces Historic Landmark

**JULY 4 – BIRMINGHAM BLACK VEG FEST, 1-6 p.m. at FEVER’S GRILL AND JUICE BAR, 1001 3rd Avenue West, Birmingham

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**TY WEST BBJ EDITOR-IN-CHIEF PROMOTED – The Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ) Editor-in-Chief has been named the Senior Editor, National Content at the American City Business Journals. West has served since 2016 at the BBJ. His new role is with the BBJ’s parent company.

**BBJ NAMES STEPHANIE REBMAN NEW EDITOR-IN-CHIEF – BBJ has named Stephanie Rebman as the new Editor-in-Chief after almost five years.

**BWWB HYDRATION POP UP DATES: This Friday at Avondale Park, June 18 at Veterans Park in Hoover and June 25 at East Lake Park.

**SELF-CARE SATURDAYS – LADY WOO presents Self Care Saturdays – PUTTING THE U BACK IN BRUNCH, Saturday, at the Vault, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Brunch Buffet, Bottomless Mimosas ‘til noon, Self-Care Set Ups for the First 25 to RSVP at www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care/saturdays-brunch-tickets-143911887329

**23rd ANNUAL ST. ELIAS LEBANESE FOOD AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL is FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily as a DRIVE THROUGH/TAKE OUT ONLY festival at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, 836 8th Street, South between University Blvd. and 10th Avenue South in Birmingham. Silent Auction, fun activities and more online. For more info: www.stelias.org

**SB117 EXPUNGEMENT BILL PASSED – Bill SB117 was passed and will impact the lives of many people who have a criminal arrest on their record that prevented them from getting jobs or advancing in their careers. This state-wide bill, also, allows for municipal and local violations to be expunged OR erased from the record. This bill was a collaborative effort with Senator Linda Foster Coleman-Madison, Rep. Chris England and Senator Rodger Smitherman which will help people move forward and have an improved life.

**JOBS NOT JAIL – Sheriff Mark Pettway has a new jobs mobile program – LET’S PREVENT CRIMES BY PRESENTING OPPORTUNITY. It brings the services to you including FREE in-person services such as employment services, resume writing. Interview skills, dress for success, bus vouchers, identification support, voter registration and addiction and recovery services hotline. For more, go to www.jeffcosheriffal.com

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK…

**FILMAKER HAPPY HOUR, every First Monday, 5-7 p.m. on Zoom (for Now). Meet creatives, alumni filmmakers and more. Go to Sidewalk@sidewalkfest.con for more.

AT THE ALABAMA THEATRE…

**JULY 8 – MOVIE: GREASE SING-A-LONG, 7 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

**JULY 25 – MOVIE: THE WIZARD OF OZ, 2 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

AROUND TOWN…

**23rd ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL – The 23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is returning to its Theatre District roots with a festival footprint that includes the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Go to sidewalk@sidewalkfest.com for more.

FOR SHORT TRIPS AND OUTDOOR LOVERS…

IN NASHVILLE…SAVE THE DATE

**July 10 – SOUL OF MUSIC CITY, 6 p.m. at City Winery.

FOR LOVERS OF ART AND CULTURAL ENTERTAINMENT…

AT RENAISSANCE HOTEL in Ross Bridge…

**ART FOR A CAUSE, June 18 at Renaissance Hotel, 5-9 p.m.

AT PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

IN TUSCALOOSA…

**MARIO ANDRES ROBINSON – A BRUSH WITH TIME. An exhibition of one of the leading watercolor artists working today. This will be the first solo show of Robinson’s Work in the State of Alabama through July 30 at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa. Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. First Friday of the month Noon – 8 p.m. Social distancing rules apply.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS.

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES – Aid with watering and plant care in the Gardens’ greenhouses and outdoor lath houses and discover the lush exotic varieties of tropicals and rare beauties. Go to volunteer@bbgardens.org for details.

**HONEY FROM THE GARDENS – The Library at the Gardens have a curbside service, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, to purchase locally sourced honey from the Gardens’ hives or flavored in cinnamon, lemon or jalapeno from Ivy Brook Apiary. Call (205) 588-4593 or (205) 533-6062 to schedule a pickup.

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

BOOK NEWS YOU CAN USE… Food, exercise, history, music and so much more plays a part in the health of everyone. Books can be a great resource for people troubled by their lack of understanding about issues as well as anyone wanting to understand others. June is here with music, Juneteenth, history, summer, travel and so much more. JUNE 19th OR JUNETEENTH is a holiday commemorating the final end of slavery in the United States. There is a true story about this. Check it out… (Some Taken from Book Riot and Amazon)

**Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! Summer Reading Camp is Back – Pizza Hut is bringing back its summer reading program Camp BOOK IT! for a second year. The free, virtual camp is open to kids ages 4-12 and runs from June to August. Parents can track their children’s reading goals via a digital dashboard, and when kids meet their goals, they will receive a voucher for a free one-topping personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut. Sorry, grown-ups. This reading program is just for the kids. But if you’re feeling nostalgic for your childhood BOOK IT! days, Pizza Hut is selling vintage-style T-shirts with the retro logo for $10. Parents can sign the children up at: https://www.bookitprogram.com/book-it-for-parents

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY…COMEDIAN HENRY CHO… Henry Cho is an American stand-up comedian. His work can be heard nationwide several times weekly on XM Radio’s Channel 151, Laugh USA, Sirius Radio’s Blue Collar Radio Channel 103, and Pandora Radio’s PG Comedy Radio Channel.

**SUNDAY…COMEDIAN EUNICE ELLIOT AND THE GIRLS… Eunice Elliot is bringing her girls to the StarDome for one fantastic show.

**WEDNESDAY…EUNICE ELLIOT AND THE GIRLS for one hilarious night of entertainment.

**NEXT THURSDAY…PRIDE IDOL… Pride idol is the talent competition we’ve all been waiting for! On June 17, singers, dancers, comedians, and MORE will take the stage to impress our panel of judges and take home the title of Central Alabama Pride’s Pride Idol. The winner will showcase their talent at CAP events throughout the reigning year and will receive a cash prize! Join us for an incredible show and to celebrate our current Pride Idols Mackey Atkinson and Kharris!

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY… COMEDIAN EDDIE GRIFFIN… A popular comedian turned actor who started his career on-stage as a dare, funnyman Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Eddie was voted class clown three years in a row in high school. His first love was always dance and by the young age of 16, he opened his own dance studio and was choreographing the Kansas City Chiefs’ half-time shows. But all of that would soon change when one night his cousin dared him to go on stage at the local comedy club Sanford and Sons where he was told to do three minutes. He performed off-the-cuff for 45 minutes successfully. It was then that Griffin purchased a one-way ticket to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming a stand up. He played The Pastor opposite Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018’s Academy Award Winning feature film A Star is Born. His Showtime Comedy Special Eddie Griffin: Undeniable is currently airing on Showtime to rave reviews.

COMING SOON…

**JUNE 19 – ANNUAL BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL in Brewton.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

