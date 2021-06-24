People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**COMEDIAN RON WHITE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FIND YOUR FUNNY – COMEDY CLASSES with EUNICE ELLIOT at Star Dome Comedy Club.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES – Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**MICHAEL JACKSON TRIBUTE at Perfect Note.

**MOVIE NIGHT: Rent and Watch movies at Sidewalkfest.com.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE with DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

SATURDAY…

**KHARRIS’ DRAG BRUNCH, Noon, at StarDome Comedy Club.

**LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER at Tre’ Haute on First Avenue North.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**TRIBUTE TO FANTASIA at the Perfect Note.

**FUN, GAMES, YARD AND HOUSE WORK including Uno, Monopoly, Solitaire, Shopping, Eating. Times are changing.

SUNDAY…

**BIZARRE T-SHIRT BRUNCH, Noon with food, fun and t-shirts at Bizarre Brunch by CHEF REDEAUX.

**GERALD AND LITTLE HUNTER KELLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**READ A GOOD BOOK…There are a few on the bookshelves, just lying around are some to read.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**TASTY TUESDAYS TEACHERS APPRECIATION Night at Platinum.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWINGS PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, every Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**READ A REAL GOOD BOOK…You might like cookbooks, to-do books, game books, picture books, history books.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

**COMEDIAN CRAIG CONANT at the StarDome Comedy Club.

HAPPY JULY 4TH WEEKEND!!!

NEXT THURSDAY…

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH DOMINIQUE at Perfect Note.

FOR BUSINESS AND FASHION…

**MAKE A SPLASH: Small Business Expo, Sunday, 2-6 p.m. at Tuxedo Ballroom, 2001 Avenue D, with a Celebration of Art, Entrepreneurship and National HIV Testing Day, Small Business Panel Discussion, Fashion Show, Vendors Market and Giveaways presented by Splash by DKG. For more, Splashme@SplashedbyDKG.com

**TRE’ HAUTE GRAND OPENING AND RIBBON CUTTING, SATURDAY, 2 p.m. with LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER. This is Birmingham’s newest women’s boutique.

FOR LOVERS OF FESTIVALS, FOOD AND MUSIC…

**TACO-RITA FESTIVAL, SATURDAY, 4 – 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces Historic Landmark.

**BLUES CONCERT, 6-10 p.m. at Talladega College featuring SIR CHARLES, T K SOUL, ALVIN GARRETT, JUST A FEW CATS. FREE!

**BIRMINGHAM BLACK VEG FEST, 4th of July, 1-6 p.m. at FEVER’S GRILL AND JUICE BAR, 1001 3rd Avenue West, Birmingham

FOR THE COMMUNITY…

**BWWB HYDRATION POP UP DATES: Friday at East Lake Park.

**VITAL VIBEZ DAY PARTY, Saturday, Noon – 4 p.m. Kick it with Lady Woo and The Crew at Bizarre The Coffee Shop with Vital Live Show, food trucks, vendors and signature cocktails.

**SB117 EXPUNGEMENT BILL PASSED – Bill SB117 was passed and will impact the lives of many people who have a criminal arrest on their record that prevented them from getting jobs or advancing in their careers. This state-wide bill, also, allows for municipal and local violations to be expunged OR erased from the record. This bill was a collaborative effort with Senator Linda Foster Coleman-Madison, Rep. Chris England and Senator Rodger Smitherman which will help people move forward and have an improved life.

**JOBS NOT JAIL – Sheriff Mark Pettway has a new jobs mobile program – LET’S PREVENT CRIMES BY PRESENTING OPPORTUNITY. It brings the services to you including FREE in-person services such as employment services, resume writing. Interview skills, dress for success, bus vouchers, identification support, voter registration and addiction and recovery services hotline. For more, go to www.jeffcosheriffal.com

CELEBRATING FOURTH OF JULY…

**SUMMER DREAMS: DO WHAT YOU LIKE IN WHITE AFFAIR, Saturday, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. at Dread River, 2400 Seventh Avenue South

**YOU ARE INVITED…The City of Birmingham is inviting you to celebrate the 4th of July at 9 p.m. at Vulcan Park and Museum to watch a breathtaking show in honor of those who have fought for our country’s independence. Those in the Birmingham viewing area can also tune into WBRC Fox 6 for live stream. Spectators can listen to the soundtrack exclusively on iHeart media radio stations 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and also on La Jefa 98.3. More than 2,500 shells and effects will brighten Vulcan and the sky above him. A unique score was created featuring artists such as James Brown, Imagine Dragons and Neil Diamond that will be expertly timed and choreographed to the colorful firework display, making it the biggest show Vulcan has put on to date. There will also be a selection of songs as a tribute to the City. Vulcan Park and Museum will close at 6 p.m. on July 4 to prepare for the show. For more information and tips on viewing, log onto www.visitvulcan.com

**BIRMINGHAM BLACK VEG FEST, 1-6 p.m. at FEVER’S GRILL AND JUICE BAR, 1001 3rd Avenue West, Birmingham

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK…

**IN THE HEIGHTS, TODAY, is about the scent of a cafecito caliente that hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop. The likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. For more, go to sidewalkfest.com.

**23rd ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL – The 23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is returning August 23-29 to its Theatre District roots with a festival footprint that includes the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Go to sidewalk@sidewalkfest.com for more.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR, every First Monday, 5-7 p.m. on Zoom (for Now). Meet creatives, alumni filmmakers and more. Go to Sidewalk@sidewalkfest.con for more.

AT THE ALABAMA THEATRE…

**JULY 8 – MOVIE: GREASE SING-A-LONG, 7 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

**JULY 25 – MOVIE: THE WIZARD OF OZ, 2 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre.

AROUND TOWN…

FOR SHORT TRIPS AND OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**NEXT SATURDAY DAY TRIP – Meet at 9:15 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Easy River Float at Locust Fork River from (near River Road) the Mount Olive Road Bridge. DETAILS: Easy river float on the Locust Fork River. Float in the river about 3.8 miles downstream to the new Mount Olive Road Bridge possibly stopping at river beaches along the way. Bring something to float on such as an inflatable vinyl float or tube. Bring a picnic lunch with you from home or pick your lunch up BEFORE you arrive at the meeting place. Bring your drink, towel and sunscreen. Pack these items in two plastic garbage bags with twist ties, one bag over the other. Put the bags in your daypack and tie your pack to your float. Wear swimsuit and sturdy foot protection. Old sneakers work well. Bare feet, flip-flops, slip-ons and thin-soled “beach shoes” are not acceptable! Lunch will be at a convenient stopping place along the river. Walk for about 15-20 minutes through the woods to get from River Road to the start point of our float. A shuttle will be provided for drivers from the end point back to the start point before we start paddling. You must be able to swim to participate in this outing! Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and up able to swim welcome, but parents are responsible for all risks to their children. Spring floats and inflatable boats are not permitted on SEO river floats! Meet at the Wal-Mart Gardendale parking lot no later than 9:15 a.m. ready to depart promptly at 9:30 a.m. Arriving 15 minutes before departure time will allow time for last minute things. Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.

IN NASHVILLE…SAVE THE DATE

**July 10 – SOUL OF MUSIC CITY, 6 p.m. at City Winery.

FOR LOVERS OF LAUGHTER AND MUSIC…

**OPOV BAND, Saturday, 7-10 p.m. at Siluria Brewing Company, 145 First Avenue North, in Alabaster, Alabama. Join HOLLYWOOD FATS, LAWRENCE JACKSON, and on site food vendors. With door prizes and give-a-ways.

FOR LOVERS OF ART AND CULTURAL ENTERTAINMENT…

AT PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…

IN TUSCALOOSA…

**MARIO ANDRES ROBINSON – A BRUSH WITH TIME. An exhibition of one of the leading watercolor artists working today. This will be the first solo show of Robinson’s Work in the State of Alabama through July 30 at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa. Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. First Friday of the month Noon – 8 p.m. Social distancing rules apply.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES – Aid with watering and plant care in the Gardens’ greenhouses and outdoor lath houses and discover the lush exotic varieties of tropicals and rare beauties. Go to volunteer@bbgardens.org for details.

**HONEY FROM THE GARDENS – The Library at the Gardens have a curbside service, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays, to purchase locally sourced honey from the Gardens’ hives or flavored in cinnamon, lemon or jalapeno from Ivy Brook Apiary. Call (205) 588-4593 or (205) 533-6062 to schedule a pickup.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY …FIND YOUR FUNNY – COMEDY CLASSES WITH EUNICE ELLIOT…If you want to learn how to make people laugh, then this is for beginners.

**TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY…COMEDIAN RON WHITE…Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White, who first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, has long since established himself as a star in his own right. Over the past 15 years, White has been one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians on tour in the country. His comedy recordings have sold more than 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), he’s been nominated for two Grammys, he was featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime Series “Roadies,” and he even authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Bestseller List.

**SATURDAY DRAG BRUNCH… Check out the show and the food.

**SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY…GERALD AND LITTLE HUNTER KELLY… Atlanta stand-up comic Gerald Kelly, 53, has been a club headliner for many years but has yet to get that big break that could propel him into a national spotlight. His appearance on Monday’s “America’s Got Talent” on NBC may have changed that in part because he did a dueling stand-up set with his 7-year-old son Hunter. The unusual combo delighted the judges. Gerald’s set focused on the difficulties of parenting, covering familiar ground like homework and raising boys vs. girls. The judges gave him a mostly solid review, not knowing what was coming next.

Howie Mandel, a stand-up comic himself, said Gerald is really likable, with good timing and stage presence. “I didn’t love the material as much as I love you,” he said. Heidi Klum, who has kids, found his material relatable. Simon Cowell said it started well but didn’t have a “dynamic end.” Still, Cowell said he laughed a lot and felt like the audience at home will like him.

Gerald got four yesses and made it to the next round.

**WEDNESDAY…COMEDIAN CRAIG CONANT featuring COMEDIENNE SHELLY BELLY… Craig was born and raised in Los Angeles to a Mexican Mother and a Caucasian Father. He was recently featured as the voice of Skeet William Cole on MTV’s animated series COURT ORDERED. In the stand-up scene, Craig has quickly made a name for himself while sharing the stage alongside Dave Chappelle, Chris D’elia, and Bobby Lee, to name a few. He was also just fired from Trader Joes! Featuring Shelly Belly!

COMING SOON…

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

