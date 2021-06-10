birminghamal.gov

The Academy of Civic Engagement (ACE) is a citywide initiative that connects residents by getting them involved with their local government. The City of Birmingham’s primary goal is to prepare residents to act, serve, and lead their communities.

Academy of Civic Engagement is recruiting for the next cohort of residents. Applications for the Summer 2021 session are open now with a deadline to apply on June 14. You must be at least 16 years old and a resident of the City of Birmingham to participate. Visit https://www.birminghamal.gov/ace to register today.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s vision for a transparent and inclusive government paves the way for the Academy of Civic Engagement program.

“We want to give the residents of Birmingham a chance to learn firsthand knowledge of our city from infrastructure, to boards and agencies, and budgets. We can do that through our Academy of Civic Engagement program. My vision is for everyone to feel a part of the inner-city workings, no matter your social status, ZIP code, race, or social economic status,” said Woodfin.

The Academy of Civic Engagement is a 6-8-week program that allows residents to receive a deeper knowledge on the everyday workings in their local government. This citywide leadership initiative brings everyday residents together to learn how the different facets of the City of Birmingham work for them. It also gives them the opportunity to learn more about Woodfin’s strategic goals for the city and how citizens can plug into a variety of initiatives. This program includes an orientation on June 17 as well as a graduation on July 22.

Josh Coleman, Deputy Director at the Office of Social Justice and Racial Equity, directs the Academy of Civic Engagement program and is encouraging everyone to apply to the summer session.

“The Academy of Civic Engagement is now becoming a vital part of getting residents directly involved with city government and the staff from different departments. Residents truly get a better understanding of what it means to serve the community,” said Coleman.

The Academy of Civic Engagement will use the LRNG Platform to incorporate topic sessions covering but not limited to:

Public Safety Strategies and Updates

Infrastructure

Resident Engagement and Service to Our Community

City Hall Tour: Understanding City Hall

The Business of Birmingham

“After participating in the Academy of Civic Engagement program last year, I’ve received a better understanding of how the City of Birmingham operates,” said Academy of Civic Engagement Alumni Arthur Fisher, Jr. “For someone who wants to help keep my city and community moving in a positive direction, being able to understand our local government was key — and that’s how the program helped me grow.”

For more information about the Academy of Civic Engagement, visit https://www.birminghamal.gov/ace.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

