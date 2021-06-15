Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Birmingham’s Jackson-Olin HS on Thurs.

www.bhamcityschools.org

Birmingham City Schools’ effort to vaccinate students 12 and older before the start of the school year will get a boost Thursday from the White House.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis R. McDonough will be at Jackson-Olin High School to help launch a community canvass for a vaccination clinic at the school set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Following the launch, volunteers with the Made to Save Campaign will go throughout the community encouraging residents to get vaccinated. Earlier this month, BCS began partnering with Alabama Regional Medical Services to make vaccinations available at high schools throughout the district. The Jackson-Olin clinic is the third clinic site offered in the district.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said he welcomes the assistance from the Second Gentleman and the VA secretary.

“About half of our 21,000 students are 12 are older. They enjoy school and they enjoy school activities. For them and for all of us – vaccinations are imperative,” Sullivan said. “We want to have a safe return when the next school year starts on August 2, and this is our best shot.”

Thursday’s event will include a live remote with 95.7 Jamz and shaved ice from NOLA Ice. Students who get vaccinated will have their names placed in a drawing for tickets to the Independence Weekend Summer Slam at Legion Field and gift cards ranging in value from $50 to $100.

The clinic is open to anyone ages 12 and up. Students 15 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online at www.bhamcityschools.org. Walkups also will be accepted.

