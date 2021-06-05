Sheriff Offers Jobs, Not Jail in Bessemer

The Birmingham Times

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway was in Bessemer Friday with the Jobs Not Jail initiative focused on providing people the resources they need to be successful when seeking employment.

The mobile command unit visits locations throughout the county to help “prevent crime by presenting opportunities,” Pettway said.

Professionals were on-hand to assist those who need it at the Fountain of Life Church in Bessemer.

“If you present citizens with the tools to succeed, it will prevent certain crimes and create a better future for the community,” said the sheriff.

The initiative included:

–Free Available In-Person Services:

–Employment Services

–Bus Vouchers

–Identification Support

–Voter Registration

–Addiction Recovery Services Helpline

–Interview Skills

–Dress for Success

