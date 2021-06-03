Word on the Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, If you could interview a well-known current figure who would it be?

JACKSON SMITH: “I would interview [ABC 33/40 meteorologist] James Spann. He is determined and motivated to not only help his community in Alabama, but the country. He’s a really great weather reporter and I admire how he keeps everyone up to date. I would ask him what motivates him and what keeps him going.”

KAMORAH REYNOLDS: “I would love to interview Mayor Randall Woodfin. I don’t know what I would ask, but I just admire him being a young, Black mayor and he’s very inspirational and I got a chance to meet him a few days ago and he was really cool… and I would like to get to know him better.”

ERIN WRIGHT: “Right now it would probably be [rap artist] J. Cole. He’s one of my favorite rappers and he recently released a new album… I love all of his work and he raps about so many real things I want to know where that inspiration comes from.”

EMILIE MAY: “It would definitely be Terry Gross [host of NPR’s Fresh Air] and I would ask her who is her favorite person she’s ever interviewed. I think she is the best interviewer in America.”

