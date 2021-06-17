Word on The Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents. What is something that you’ve done or accomplished that you are proud of?

MASON SANDERS: “I recently finished the book, How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. It usually takes me about two months or more to finish a book so I was proud that I was able to finish it [in three weeks]. The book is about how to be more persuasive, more friendly, how to get people to like you better and to make good conversation.”

STEVEN LEE: “I just got my real estate license. I had been studying to get my license for a couple of months, it was a long process so I’m glad to have finished that chapter of my life and I am excited to embark on this journey of becoming a real estate agent.”

ELAINE RUSSELL: “I’m really proud of my Ted Talk. I had this really cool opportunity when I was a student at Mountain Brook High School to talk about teen mental health and how you can help your friends struggling … it was nice to hear from people who went through some of the same things I did with and knowing I could help them.”

MONIKE TITUS: “Attending law school and being able to work on my master’s degree at the same time. I am in my second year at Birmingham School of Law and I am working on my master’s in criminal justice online at Capella University. I’m currently working in personal injury law so once I finish law school, that’s where I think I might stay.”

