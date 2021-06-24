Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, “With the city and state reopenings, Are you still taking health precautions or back to normal?”

LAUREN SHULMAN: “I work in Nashville at Smart City Apartment Locating. Most of the people in our office work from home still, but a couple days out of the week we just randomly come to the office . . . Now that it is opened, it is nice and they also have an outdoor patio outside. . . It’s a really big, shared space, so it’s not confined cubicles or anything like that.”

LANIE SMITH: “I work at Regions Bank downtown and my office still has signs up about being socially distant and they have cleaning supplies out if you feel like you want to clean and signs up about limiting elevator capacity but we don’t have masks anymore . . . most people at work have been vaccinated so I feel comfortable.”

SHANNON BRIGGS: “I am a musician traveling right now, and it’s hard to balance that line between the world opening back up and being careful and sensitive. I am vaccinated which is the biggest thing. I try to limit exposure to people at our shows where maybe we are not touching and hugging as much . . . I would never want to hurt anybody or make anyone sick because of decision that I’m making.”

YAKINA BASS: “I work at J-Wings. I am for sure still taking precautions . . .I wear my mask; wash my hands and I try to stay six feet apart from everybody. The same as when I am out and about. I’m really not too worried because I am confident with the decisions that our government is making and I put the rest into my own faith.”

