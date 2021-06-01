WUCN’s 21 Days of Kindness in Birmingham Kicks Off Today

The Birmingham Times

Women Under Construction Network today kicked off Building Hope: 21 Days of Kindness to raise funds for underserved women, children and the elderly in and around the Birmingham, AL metro area.

Most acts of kindness, like feeding the hungry and the disadvantaged are performed primarily during major holidays and organizers feel that acts of kindness should be continuous.

The event was launched on May 28 at the Oxmoor Valley Community Center on Wenonah Oxmoor Road in Birmingham. The campaign will last throughout June.

“Our desire is that after these 21 days people will be so filled with kindness and they’ll see so many kind things being done around the city that they will have to pay it forward,” said Shellie Layne, founder of WUCNetwork.

Beginning today 121 volunteers will begin 1021 planned and random acts of kindness throughout Birmingham and Central Alabama for 21 days that will include minor home repair projects for low-income elderly and low-income single moms; drive thru lunches; gift cards for four fast food restaurants; grocery and retail gift cards; tool kits; grocery deliveries; bus passes and gas cards.

The WUCNetwork has also partnered with HART Tools, as well, to give away free tool kits during the campaign.

For more visit www.wucnetwork.org

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

