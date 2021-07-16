16-year-old Jackson-Olin HS student opens his own photography studio

By Tira Davis

Samuel Bowie is a 16-year-old student at Birmingham’s Jackson-Olin High School who is the CEO of Kulture Kreations Atelier Photography who now runs his own studio. He renovated a family-owned property on Birmingham’s west side to fit all of his business needs and purposes.

His interest in photography started from his brothers and other photographers. He bought his first camera at a pawn shop for $40. He got started on his studio in late 2019.

Bowie is a dual enrollment student at Lawson State Community College and said that he will have enough credits to graduate high school this December.

Bowie told WVTM13 that his goal for his studio is to teach others photography. He wants it to be a learning and teaching space as well as a spot for photo shoots.

Bowie made this possible by saving his money from photo shoots and investing in new equipment.

Bowie added that he would like to have other photographers work under him one day and become a traveling photographer. He plans for Kulture Kreations Atelier to not only be a business but to become a brand and create generational wealth.

His vision for his business was to be a positive asset to his generation to show that you can become a successful, African-American entrepreneur at a young age.

