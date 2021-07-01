Capturing the Beauty of the Botanical Gardens

By Mindy Keyes Black

One of an artist’s biggest challenges, Birmingham watercolorist Gail Cosby will tell you, can be deciding what to paint. So this past spring, when considering inspiring locations for fellow members of Alabama Plein Air Artists to spend a day drawing or painting in nature, Cosby turned to a vibrant subject she has walked and painted for 45 years.

“The nice thing about the Gardens is there is always something blooming here, and for an artist, that means great color,” she says of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. “When you’re doing a painting, a lot of artists look for masses of color, or they look for interesting structures like the torii (gate) at the entrance to the Japanese Garden. I’ve actually, in the past, painted the Lady Banks roses on the big arbor in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden. When they’re blooming, they’re just beautiful.”

With special permission from the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board to set up easels at the edge of garden paths, Cosby and 10 plein-air artists from around the state spent a glorious springtime Friday at the Gardens for the group’s April “paint-out.” Working in oil, pastel or watercolor, they spread out, choosing garden spaces that called to them.

“Plein-air artists look for pretty, colorful things, and the Gardens has lots of them,” Cosby says.

Notable impressionists like Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro and Pierre-Auguste Renoir advocated working en plein-air, or painting outdoors. “I perhaps owe having become a painter to flowers,” Monet once said. Wrote Renoir, “If you paint the leaf on a tree without using a model, your imagination will only supply you with a few leaves; but nature offers you millions, all on the same tree. No two leaves are exactly the same. The artist who paints only what is in his mind must very soon repeat himself.”

“And of course,” Cosby says, “Monet built a garden in Giverny, France, just to paint.”

Despite advances in photography, today’s plein-air artists continue to value the experience of painting from life because of the richness in color they are able to see and capture.

“The human eye can see extraordinary amounts of light and color,” Cosby says. “Even shadows have color – they’re blue, they’re black, they’re green, and they reflect color onto your subject. With a camera, you can’t always see those colors. If you look at the paintings of people who paint outdoors, they’re often more colorful than photography.”

The day before the April paint-out, Cosby scouted the Gardens to take photos of flowers in bloom and assembled a “Great Places To Paint” inspiration board for fellow artists. As participants spread throughout the Gardens to decide what to paint that Friday, she was drawn to the colors and light in the Ireland Old-Fashioned Rose Garden and the Ireland Iris Garden.

“Of course the subject doesn’t have to be gardens, but they’re lovely here, and it makes it easier when you have something beautiful to start with,” says Cosby, a longtime member of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. “Most artists recognize that the people who build gardens are artists, too – they simply use textures and land, and we appreciate all who do that.”

Toni Hackney

Resident of: Birmingham

Plein-air subject: Ireland Iris Garden gazebo

Artistic medium: Oils

What drew her to this spot: “I had taken photos of several areas of the Gardens. I was drawn to the gazebo as an entrance with the large agave plants on each side and purple irises in front leading into other greens and yellow in the background.”

What is special about painting en plein-air: “Painting plein-air is all of the above and getting a sense of place in your painting. It also forces you to paint more quickly to catch the light and shadows and give an impression of the scene.”

What she enjoys most about painting at the Gardens: “I love being in the Gardens, with beautiful plants, birds singing. It is also fun to see parents with their curious children.”

Kevin Patrick Keenan

Resident of: Huntsville

Plein-air subject: Torii (“gateway to heaven”) at entrance to Japanese Garden

Artistic medium: Pastels

What drew him to this spot: “I lived in Japan off and on for 22 years while in the Navy. I fell in love with the people and country. Seeing your Japanese Garden brings back fond memories of my time there.”

What is special about painting en plein-air: “I love being out in nature and trying to capture the beauty of the moment.”

What he enjoys most about painting at the Gardens: “With all the tall trees you have in your beautiful gardens, it gives the play of light and shadow everywhere. That is what I look for while I paint.”

This article originally appeared in the summer 2021 issue of The Garden Dirt, a publication of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

