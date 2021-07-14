Miles College, Lawson State sign agreement of ‘significant’ impact for students

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Lawson State Community College (LSCC) students with an associate’s degree can now easily transfer to Miles College to obtain a bachelor’s, presidents of the two schools announced Tuesday.

After completing 64 transferable hours or obtaining an associate’s from LSCC, Miles College will provide admissions to Lawson State students and/or alumni who possess at least a GPA of 2.0 in their core curriculum or a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0.

Bobbie Knight, president of Miles College, said the agreement will have a long-lasting impact for both institutions.

“The most significant impact will be for the students of both campuses, and specifically, the [LSCC] students who will find a home at Miles College, said Knight.

LSCC president Dr. Cynthia T. Anthony said, “When you put two great institutions together, nothing but success can happen . . . At Lawson State we are laser focused on student success. That is our mantra, we live it every day. . . . We see that this partnership with Miles College just represents another piece of that continuum toward student success.”

This is not the first time LSCC and Miles have worked together on initiatives for students. In January, the two colleges collaborated with Propel Center in Atlanta, which will support innovative learning and development for Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs).

Miles is also committed to providing more than just transferal of credits for LSCC students, Knight said.

“I have asked every member of my administration to pull out all the stops to ensure that [LSCC] students have everything they need to succeed,” Knight said. “This represents a partnership between my office and that of Dr. Cynthia Anthony. This means scholarships for [LSCC] students, joint programs and activities between our academic success centers, our educational programs and career development programs.”

“Miles College is proud to partner with [LSCC] and excited about the opportunity to serve our future Mileans,” Knight said.

Dr. Jarralynne Agee, Vice President of Academic Affairs for Miles, pointed out that the schools are just 3.7 miles away, “but this document brings us a little bit closer,” she said.

