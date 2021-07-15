Sharpe-Jefferson: What Are You Willing to Pay for Freedom?

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

I recently made a really tough decision. I was offered a position, as in a job, that I really wanted to take.

I believed in the mission.

I believed in the people.

And I believed in what it would produce – for me, the vision partners I’d work with and this community.

I couldn’t think of a better scenario for this entrepreneur to step away temporarily from earning income solely from business ownership.

But I had to revisit my personal mission statement. And when I did, I remembered how important this season is in my life.

I am experiencing:

Freedom to create what I’ve never had in an entrepreneurial space.

Freedom to continue healing deeply physically and emotionally.

And freedom to evolve into my best self.

It’s a highly personal playbook I’m sharing with you. But freedom is greatly needed for my next chapter as a life coach.

Ultimately, I did not take the job.

I am only transparent in hopes that it helps. And, in light of this being the month that we have celebrated July Fourth and the freedom theme rings thoroughly through our minds and hearts, I wanted to examine the cost that we – you and I – are willing to pay for personal freedom.

When I mention personal freedom, I’m referring to any area of your life that you desire a greater level of freedom. This area is highly personal and very specific for each one of us.

And if freedom is something you truly desire, I have two rather pointed questions for you.

First, what is the cost you’re willing to pay? Because with all due respect, there is a price tag attached to personal freedom. And it demands constant payment.

Second, what are you willing to cut off, do without or decline in order to maintain your freedom? Sacrifice will be the key to your continued success.

You’ve thought and talked about it. So why not use this moment to pivot and take action in that area that you long to be free?

In order to create a new habit, or create change in any form, action is the key. As a life coach, the Life Change Strategist, I coach my clients to their next big step. I also help clear the path to help them find out what’s holding them back. Call it a gift we life coaches hold as we partner with you to possess your heart’s desires.

I’ll leave you with this.

Will this be the day that you move to create your new future and experience freedom you’ve never known? And if not today, then when?

Literally…you could be one step, or one decision, away.

Remember, I’m cheering for you.

Coach K

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

