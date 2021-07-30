Students: Get vaccinated, submit TikTok video and win $250 Visa Gift Card

The Birmingham Times

To encourage more vaccinations among students various Birmingham City Schools have partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to participate in ADPH’S ongoing TikTok contest.

Persons between the ages of 13 and 29 are encouraged to participate by submitting a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, “This is why I got vaccinated.” All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares). TikTok videos can be submitted to the @alcovidvaccine’s TikTok account through August 6, 2021.

A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced August 13 on the ADPH’s TikTok account and promoted on their social media.

Complete contest rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 can be viewed at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/tiktok.html.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

