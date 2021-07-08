Summer Slam Brings Urban Artists to Birmingham (PHOTOS)

(Photos by Tyra Grayson)

The Independence Weekend Summer Slam on July 3 at Birmingham’s Legion Field featured headliner Jeezy, Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz, Yung Bleu, Mooski, and more.

The event marked one of the first major outdoor concerts in Birmingham this summer.

The show was presented by T3 Entertainment launched in 2015 by Robert “Mario” Johnson, Demetrius “Meech” Robinson and Robert “Kiel” Kiel. The trio is synonymous with, having co-produced several successful event series including Summer Soul Festival, The American Dream, Love & Laughter.

Here’s a look at the concert.

1 of 5

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

