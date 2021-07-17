Woodfin touts economic growth, new jobs with Stivers Ford development

birminghamal.gov

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin joined Eddie Stivers III, President of Stivers Ford of Birmingham, and Cornell Wesley, Director of the city’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity on Friday to formally announce a new Ford Trustmark facility to be built on the former Virginia College campus at the Palisades.

The development will create 80 new jobs and employ a total of 150.

“I want to thank Eddie Stivers for his vision and commitment to help in building Birmingham’s economy,” Woodfin said. “When I consider the economic growth that will be generated at the Palisades location, I see how it will help the entire city. Developments like this enhance our revenue base in order to support all of our neighborhoods.”

The project will consist of razing the current Virginia College structure, keeping the parking facility, then constructing an 80,000 to 85,000 square foot ground level Ford Trustmark facility with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 square foot second level. The capital investment will range from $23 million to $25 million.

The Ford Trustmark facility will provide retail and commercial services and feature a stand-alone Bronco showroom, the first of its kind in the Southeast.

“We stand before you at a building that was vacant for many years and now will create 80-plus new jobs,” Wesley said. “We’re excited about that and celebrate this announcement.”

The construction will start as early as the end of 2021. The construction process should take 14 to 16 months.

The news conference can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/6Nr8zBsnF0/

