12th Annual Cahaba River Fry-Down Will Be Virtual

The Cahaba River Society will host its 12th annual Cahaba River Fry-Down Catfish Cookoff and Festival virtually in 2021. While the nonprofit hoped to bring the community back together in-person this year, the current surge in the pandemic has required a return to the online format that made the 2020 festival the widest-reaching event in the organization’s history.

“Like all of us at Cahaba River Society, you may have a heavy heart as we face another Covid surge and realize that, as much as we want to be together, we must keep each other safe,” said Executive Director Beth Stewart.

Cahaba River Society has been watching the trending cases and the Department of Health’s evolving requirements for events. With only a few weeks to go, we don’t anticipate improvement that would lead us to feel comfortable at an in-person cooking and education event.

However, while we deal with this, we have something to look forward to — Fry-Down 2021 is STILL going to bring you a big mess of joy and fun!

Eager teams of aspiring chefs will again create videos of their fish ’n sides recipes, full of tips and showmanship, for audiences to enjoy and vote on.

Educational videos will take you on a trip down the River and show you places you haven’t been to yet, outdoor experiences that await you, and fascinating stories of River life.

Enjoy this special catfish and Cahaba immersion starting on September 1 and lasting through our grand finale on Sunday, October 3 — a live, online cooking demo that our intrepid voters and teams can all participate in with family and friends at home. We can still cook together and savor delicious catfish!

“Know that your involvement in Fry-Down 2021 — as participants, educators, teams, or sponsors — keeps the Cahaba community growing together and keeps your Cahaba River Society strong and serving the community and the River in this challenging time,” said Development Director Casey Laycock.

WHAT: 12th annual Cahaba River Fry-Down annual catfish cooking competition and festival ONLINE

WHO: benefiting Cahaba River Society

WHERE: Online at FryDown.com

WHEN: Beginning September 1st through the Grand Finale LIVE online October 3, 2021 from noon-4 p.m

WHY: The Cahaba River Fry-Down celebrates the Cahaba River, Alabama’s longest free-flowing river and one of the most biologically diverse waterways on Earth. Proceeds benefit Cahaba River Society, a Birmingham nonprofit that works to protect and restore the Cahaba River watershed and its diversity of life.

TICKETS: Anyone can enjoy the entertainment and learn about the Cahaba River FREE online!

Learn more, register to compete, and vote for your favorite at: www.FryDown.com

