People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**R&B & KARAOKE THURSDAYS at 4 Seasons Sports Bar & Grill, Happy Hour 4-8 p.m. with DJ SLIP mixing Live and hosted by KURVY KERRI and Le’DARIUS HILLIARD.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**COMEDIAN IRA COLEMAN EXPERIENCE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**WATCH LOTS OF MOVIES – Check out the Sidewalk Film Fest for lots more.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN DC YOUNGFLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**ON THE BORDER and THE EAGLES TRIBUTE at Iron City.

SATURDAY…

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**TRIBUTE TO BOBBY WOMACK featuring DENNIS MITCHELL at Perfect Note.

**COMEDIAN DC YOUNGFLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**FAMILY TIME, GOOD FOOD AND MOVIES.

**COMEDIAN DC YOUNGFLY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**GET OUT AND VOTE!!

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWINGS PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**COMEDIAN MICKEY BELL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**AUGUST BOOK _ Film at Sidewalk Film.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMEDIAN JASON BANKS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at TrueStory Brewing.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**COMEDIAN RYAN NIEMILLER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**ALL WHITE BLUES BIRTHDAY PARTY with MR. SIPP at Perfect Note.

NEWS TO USE…

**L’CHAIM HONORS FOUNDER PHYLLIS G. WEINSTEIN – The 10th Annual L’Chaim is Sunday, at 3 p.m. This year’s event will honor the memory of BHEC founder Phyllis Grusin Weinstein with a combination of musical and theatrical entertainment, education, and remembrance performances by the Red Mountain Performing Ensemble and special guests, including ALIE B. GORRIE. L’Chaim will be hosted by Birmingham native, ALISON GOLDSTEIN LEBOVITZ, TV host of “The A List with Alison Lebovitz.” The program will also feature a conversational one-on-one interview with WOLF BLITZER by Birmingham resident Esther Schuster. Blitzer, host of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” is the son of Holocaust Survivors. As a community mentor, teacher, advocate, and leader, Phyllis Weinstein left her mark on virtually all the Jewish organizations and agencies in Birmingham, including Hadassah, Collat Jewish Family Services, the Birmingham Jewish Federation (BJF), and BJF Community Relations Committee. She spearheaded the founding of the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School. Weinstein’s community service extended beyond the Jewish community where she also served on the board of the National Conference of Christians and Jews and worked hand- in-hand with the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) on projects that involved partnership between the African-American and Jewish communities. Weinstein’s gift as a leader was to bring others along on the way and get them involved. She mentored a generation of Jewish leaders in Birmingham. She recruited, taught, inspired, steered, and she insisted. The Birmingham community continues to reap the benefits of Phyllis’s leadership through the many leaders she has mentored. For more about the event, call (205) 492-3350 or email: cpittmansmith@bhecinfo.org

TWG NEWS…

**AUDITIONS – Can you sing, play an instrument or write songs? Are you a student at UAB or Miles College? UAB and Miles College are forming a new Commercial Music Ensemble. Sign up to audition for Fall semester, 2021. Auditions will be held on August 24 and 26 in UAB Hulsey Recital Hall, 6-8:30 p.m. The audition style is that of the Music of Motown that is open to any UAB or Miles College student. Sign up at www2.music.uab.edu/cme3. This ensemble will provide a unique opportunity for UAB and Miles students to receive credit performing the music of Motown. Auditioning is for two keyboardists, background singers, lead vocalists, percussionist, bassist, two guitarists, drummers, horn section (alto sax, tenor sax, trumpet, trombone and bari sax),

**WORLD GAMES TICKETS – Tickets for the World Games 2022 are now on sale. Birmingham takes center stage July 7-17 hosting The World Games 2022. Get your tickets. The Games will represent the highest level of competition for more than 3600 international athletes and 30 plus sports.

**CBS WILL TELEVISE TWG – CBS and Paramount Premium will televise Birmingham’s World Games. The World Games 2022 coverage will be provided by CBS Sports and Paramount Premium. CBS Sports Network will air one-hour highlight shows after each of the 10 days of competition, and the CBS Television Network will provide two one-hour specials. Coverage will also stream on the Paramount Premium service.

**CATHERINE WHITEHILL NAMED CO CHAIR – Olympic Gold Medalist and former Briarwood Christian School soccer standout CATHERINE REDDICK WHITEHILL has been named the Honorary Co-Chair of the World Games 2022. She joins former NBA MVP CHARLES BARKLEY and country music star RANDY OWEN on the current list of co-chairs. Go to www.twg2022.com for more.

NEWS …IN AND AROUND THE CITY…

**SATURDAY – CELEBRITY CHARITY BASKETBALL GAME, 4-6 p.m. at Fairfield Preparatory High School, 610 Valley Road, Fairfield, Ala.

**SATURDAY – LEMONADE THE DAY PARTY, 1918 Catering, Saturday, 3 – 7 p.m. with DJ CHOCOLATE in the Mix, live music, food, drinks, cigars and good times.

**AUGUST 28 – FIVE POINTS WEST COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP on Saturday, 8 – 11 a.m. This effort is for cleaning the six neighborhoods including Belview Heights, Bush Hills, Central Park, Ensley, Fairview and Green Acres. Volunteers welcomed. Register at 7:45 a.m. in the Horticulture Parking lot, behind Crossplex area, 2331 Avenue W. Wear closed toe shoes, long sleeves, log pants, sunscreen and mask. For more Dora Sims, (205) 746-0648 or simsdora@att.net . Lite refreshments at 10:30 a.m.

FOR BLUES LOVERS…IN FAIRFIELD…

**AUGUST 28 – I’VE GOT THE BLUES NIGHT – THEODIS EALEY “STAND UP IN IT” and TEKKNOLOGY BAND members ARTHUR WELLS, BERNADETTE JONES and STAN JONES, Saturday, 8 p.m. with DJ Robert Wells at 6200 Valley Road, Fairfield.

**AUGUST 28 – VIRTUAL FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Learn about Credit Analysis investment, entrepreneurship, franchises, financial freedom and more. Register at www.Eventbrite.com/e/the-9th-annual-ceaf-inc-financial-empowerment-conference-registration-156282510195

**SEPTEMBER 24-26 – HUEYTOWN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2001 REUNION, FRIDAY – FOOTBALL GAME, 5:30 p.m. at 4881 15th Street Road, Hueytown. SATURDAY – PICNIC, 11 a.m. at Randle House, 2255 Tyler Road. DINNER, 7 p.m. at City Club Birmingham,1901 6th Avenue North Suite 3100. SUNDAY – BRUNCH (TBD). For more info, hhs2001reunion@outlook.com

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK…

**23rd ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL – The 23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is returning August 23-29. These are films that were either shot in Alabama, were made by an Alabama-based filmmaker, or utilize Alabama cast and crew – sometimes all three. They are DOCUMENTARIES at 6 and 6:30 p.m. in the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema at 1821 2nd Avenue N, B01 in downtown Birmingham.

**MONDAY:

*LACE ‘EM UP – Directed by Brianna Madry, 14 Minutes • USA, Documentary, Black Lens, Alabama, Black Joy and Roller Skates. A short history of roller skating in Huntsville, Alabama. *THE PANOLA PROJECT – Directed by Rachael DeCruz, Jeremy S. Levine, 12 Minutes • USA, Documentary, Alabama, Black Lens. The short film chronicles Dorothy Oliver’s fight to ensure that her rural, Black community of Panola, Alabama has access to the information and healthcare services they need to stay safe.

*MONOGRAPH: LILY AHREE SIEGEL – Directed by Kelsey Ianuzzi, 5 Minutes • USA, Documentary, Alabama. A portrait of Lily Ahree Siegel, a filmmaker exploring layers of personal identity through her craft.

*A FISHER’S RIGHT TO KNOW – Directed by John Haley, 17 Minutes • USA, Documentary, Alabama. Fishers throughout East Alabama depend on the mighty Coosa River for food, recreation, and family pastimes that go back generations. But do fishermen and their families have a right to know which fish are safe to consume?

*MISSING MAGIC – Directed by Anissa Simone Latham-Brown, 10 Minutes • USA, Documentary, Alabama, Black Lens. As uprisings spread across the country, a young poet in Birmingham, Alabama becomes involved in local protests against decades of police brutality. As he tries to reconcile the city’s modern image as a diverse and welcoming metropolis with its violent and complex civil rights history, he suddenly becomes a part of the story when he’s arrested at a demonstration.

*LAND WITHOUT DEMAND – Directed by Luke Schlauder, 11 Minutes • USA, Documentary, Alabama, Student. What can we do as citizens to reinvent and revitalize Birmingham, Alabama’s abandoned industrial areas, office parks, and buildings?

*FILMING WITH CHRIS CHAEL – Directed by Chris Chaei, 1.5 Minutes • USA Documentary, Black Lens, Alabama, Teen. Chris discusses how Covid-19 has changed his approach to filmmaking.

*SAVING GRACE – Directed by Malcolm Cammeron, 11 Minutes • USA Documentary, Alabama, Black Lens, Student. This film is a glimpse into the life of Chari Bostick and her efforts to promote and preserve African American history in Gadsden, Alabama. Bostick started the Grace Heritage Foundation and has devoted her time to reclaiming an historic Black cemetery in the southern Appalachian city.

**TUESDAY: Films are Life + Liberty Spotlight: The Neutral Ground at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Life & Liberty films focus on historic civil rights events and modern-day human rights issues in the most appropriate of venues – downtown Birmingham, the center of the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. Now in its eleventh year, the Life & Liberty track was inspired by the growing popularity of documentaries covering these important issues as well as Birmingham’s own place in civil rights history.

*THE NEUTRAL GROUND – Directed by CJ Hunt, Documentary. “The Neutral Ground” is a feature length documentary about New Orleans’ fight over monuments and America’s centuries-long relationship with the Lost Cause. The documentary follows writer and comedian CJ Hunt as he documents the struggle to remove and the struggle to preserve New Orleans’ confederate monuments. After witnessing this fight in his adopted city, CJ then explores how we understand a collective history as a nation with a contentious past.

**WEDNESDAY: SHOUT SPOTLIGHT: SHORE DOCUMENTARY SHORTS – SHOUT is Alabama’s first queer film showcase and supports the Magic City’s LGBTQ+ community by advocating for awareness, acceptance, and appreciation of diversity.

*NO MAN’S LAND – Directed By Anna Andersen, Gabriella Canal, 28 Minutes • USA Documentary, SHOUT, Alabama. The members of a lesbian separatist community in Mentone, Alabama sought to create a space where they could feel safe enough to express themselves.

*PINK, WHITE AND BLUE – Directed by Ash Malone,18 minutes • USA, Documentary, SHOUT, Student. After years of transitioning in front of a camera, Aydian Dowling discusses how allowing his transition to be visible via YouTube has helped the trans community as a whole grow in pride and allyship.

*THE DANCING MAN OF L.A. – Directed by Scott Sheppard & Jen Fodor, 26 minutes • USA, Documentary, SHOUT. One man dance party Howard Mordoh, a longtime fixture of the L.A. concert scene, copes with the canceled concerts and isolation of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

*A FINE GIRL – Directed by Darcy McKinnon & BIliana Grozdanova,17 minutes • USA Documentary, SHOUT, Black Lens. Brandi Jarrow, is a transgender woman of color in New Orleans. At 27 years old, Brandi is a successful hairstylist, a woman of faith, and a valued member of her community as a Black queer woman.

**THURSDAY: BLACK LENS SPOTLIGHT: SNCC – Now in its fourth year, the Black Lens track aims to shine a light on some of the most outstanding feature narrative and documentary films produced by and starring people of color. The films that are shown as a part of this program reflect the diversity of the Black experience in America, both past and present.

*SNCC – Directed by Danny Lyon, Documentary. Through his own photographs taken in the 1960s in the deep south, Danny Lyon tells the story of SNCC, one of the most effective grassroots organizations in American history. Using audio recordings of the songs and music that drove the movement, and audio interviews Lyon made in the 1980s of SNCC leaders, we witness the successes and crushing sacrifices of the movement that “broke the back of Jim Crow and changed America and changed the world, forever.”

Go to sidewalk@sidewalkfest.com for more. (Look for more about the date/time of the great films, coming soon.)

FOR FOOTBALL LOVERS…

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC…

The MCC 2021 is in the Air…look for more info right here…

**MCC PARADE – The Magic City Classic Parade Registration is available. Registration ends on August 30th, Monday.

FOR LOVERS OF ART and Art News…around the world…

**THE LOST LEONARDO at the Lyric Arts Theatre, AUGUST 29, 3:20 p.m.

FOR LOVERS OF THE OUTDOORS…

**SATURDAY RIVER FLOAT, Meet 8:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings River Float at Sipsey Fork River – DETAILS: Easy river float on the Sipsey Fork River from the location of the now removed Low Water Bridge to near County Highway 2. Float downstream under the Highway 33 Bridge for about three miles. Along the way view high cliffs and overhanging hemlock trees. Enjoy a flowing river, high rock bluffs and a beautiful river—all along a three mile stretch of this river. Bring something to float on like an inflatable vinyl float or air mattress. Bring a picnic lunch, drink, towel and sunscreen. Pack items in two plastic garbage bags with twist ties, one bag over the other. Then, put the bags in your daypack and strap the pack to your back to keep your things dry. Wear swimsuit and sturdy foot protection. Stop for lunch at a beach along the river. Have fun floating and swimming in one of Alabama’s most scenic rivers. You must be able to swim to participate in this outing! Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 9 and up, able to swim are welcome, but parents are responsible for all risks to their children. Spring floats and inflatable boats are not for floating the Sipsey Fork River. Meet at the Kmart Green Springs no later than 8:45 a.m. ready to depart promptly at 9 a.m. or at the Jack’s in Double Springs at 10:20 a.m. Please note outing may be canceled if the water level Friday, August 20, in the Sipsey Fork River is too low to float. Check your emails or call Dan Frederick, the evening of Friday, August 20 or the morning of Saturday, August 21, to ascertain whether outing is still scheduled on August 21 or not. Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.

FOR COMEDY LOVERS…

AT THE STARDOME COMEDY CLUB…

**TODAY…THE IRA COLEMAN EXPERIENCE …Ira Coleman is soon to be a household name. With his down-home southern style, he makes audiences feel at home during his performances. Opening for names such as Nephew Tommy, Bruce Bruce and the late Dick Gregory, Ira is no stranger to the stage. He has even been ordained as “funny” by the king himself, Steve Harvey! The Ira Coleman Experience is more than just a stand-up comedy show, it’s a comedy experience like no other. Combining stand-up and sketch comedy using some of his most popular characters i.e. Bam Bam and Rutherford Jones, the show is filled with excitement and laughter. Comedy is Ira’s true calling, so seize your chance to see this phenomenal performer.

**FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN DC YOUNG FLY…John Whitfield, better known as (DC Young Fly) is an American internet personality, comedian, actor, host, rapper, and singer best known for his “roasting sessions” videos on Instagram and Vine. As of Season 7, he is one of the recurring cast members of the improv comedy show Wild ‘N Out on MTV, VH1 and MTV2.

**TUESDAY…COMEDIAN MICKEY BELL…LIVE COMEDY SPECIAL TAPING!!!! This evening will be recorded for a Comedy Special, so don’t be seen with anyone you don’t want to be seen with…HA! What do you get when you take a depressed man, hype him up with anti-depressants and throw him on stage? YOU GET MICKEY BELL! This Alabama-bred southern mama’s boy will make you laugh til’ ya pee – and all without saying one cuss word. His passion for making people laugh stems from his troubled past that he shares openly in his shows. His motivational style and message of second chances gives you a night of laughter and an evening that will encourage those who attend.

**NEXT THURSDAY…COMEDIAN JASON BANKS…Jason Banks is a stand-up comedian based out of Columbus, Ohio. His unique and refreshing style of comedy has helped him emerge as one of the top rising talents on the comedy scene. Jason’s natural ability to connect with any crowd with humorous yet over exaggerated stories has placed him as one of Columbus’s top comedians. After winning numerous contests throughout Ohio including the funniest person in Columbus contest at the Columbus Funny Bone, Jason has performed in some of the hottest clubs across the nation including The Apollo. In addition, Jason has been featured on Tru TV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, Sirius Satellite Radio, and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network.

**NEXT FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… COMEDIAN RYAN NIEMILLER

COMING SOON…

**AUGUST 27-29 – DOTHAN BALLOON FESTIVAL/ National Peanut Festival.

**AUGUST 28 – LADY BOSS: THE JACKIE COLLINS STORY at Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre at ASFA.

**AUGUST 29 – THE KIDS at the Sidewalk Film.

**AUGUST 29 – THE MAGIC CITY NUTCRACKER at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**SEPTEMBER 10 – HIS SHADOW by LOY A WEBB at Encore Theatre and Gallery

**SEPTEMBER 12 – BATTLE OF THE BANDS (MEET ME AT THE 50th)

**SEPTEMBER 25 – SISTAH STRUT at Legion Field.

**OCTOBER 1-3 – EARTH LIBRARIES BOOK FAIR at 6 55th Place S.

**OCTOBER 10 – ERYKAH BADU at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

**OCTOBER 31 – CLAY FALL FESTIVAL at Clay-Chalkville High School Football Field.

**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birmin

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

