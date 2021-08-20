President Biden Endorses Randall Woodfin for Second Term as Birmingham Mayor

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced his endorsement of Mayor Randall Woodfin for reelection as mayor of Birmingham in the Aug. 24 municipal elections.

In Biden’s announcement, he said Woodfin’s leadership and vision were critically important to helping cities build back better from COVID-19 and upgrade the nation’s infrastructure.

“Mayor Woodfin is one of the great young leaders of our country,” Biden said in a statement. “From protecting the health and safety of the people of Birmingham to saving and creating jobs, to providing tuition-free higher education and fighting for voting rights, he sets the bar for making sure government works for the people. I am proud to support a mayor who continues a proud civil rights legacy and who will help us build back better and stronger than ever.”

Woodfin applauded Biden’s leadership and said that the President’s legislative agenda is in line with what Woodfin wants for the city of Birmingham.

“President Biden is leading our country with the grace, courage and vision needed to heal the soul of our nation and help us build back better after COVID-19,” Woodfin said. “Among other legislative accomplishments, his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, American Family Plan, American Rescue Plan, will all provide invaluable support to help Birmingham rebuild and realize my vision of a fairer, more equitable and inclusive city where everyone can work, live and thrive. I am honored to have his support and look forward to continuing to work with him to implement policies and legislation that continue the fight to make progress together.”

Previously, Woodfin endorsed Biden during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

In making this endorsement, President Biden joins national figures like U.S Senator Cory Booker, U.S. Senator Doug Jones, former Georgia House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams and former OH State Sen. Nina Turner.

Woodfin has also received endorsements from local figures such as former Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington, Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, City Councilor Hunter Williams and AL State Rep. Rolanda Hollis.

Outside of individuals, Woodfin has been given endorsements from numerous organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign, Jefferson County Chapter of the Alabama New South Alliance, Jefferson County Citizen’s Coalition, Jefferson County Democratic Progressive Council, Birmingham Association of Realtors, Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders, Alabama College Democrats and Alabama High School Democrats.

Throughout this cycle, the Woodfin campaign has raised over $1.7 million from over 5,700 contributions.

Woodfin will faces seven challengers on Tuesday, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell; entrepreneur and mental health advocate Cerissa Brown; Birmingham resident Napoleon Gonzalez; business owner Philemon Hill II, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, activist Darryl Williams; and businessman Chris Woods.

