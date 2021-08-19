Sharpe-Jefferson: Parenting and Prayer During a Pandemic

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

As if COVID-19 affecting adults wasn’t enough.

Now, with a new school year underway we have the Delta variant and the reality of it possibly affecting more children.

Is it just me, or does this feel like way too much in the fight against this health crisis?

In addition to making critical decisions for our own health as adults, we are now faced with making similar health decisions for our children and grandchildren.

Whether to vaccinate?

Whether masks work?

Whether we push the issue of home-schooling options?

Children hold a real special place in my heart. I admire their innocence, honesty, and purity of heart. And although I have no biological children, I’ve mentored, parented and watched over many babies from my teenage years into my adult life.

I have nieces and nephews.

I have young cousins.

And I have children I’ve adopted as my own being connected to their parents as friends or family.

My heart goes out to you parents because this one is honestly tough for me, as I know it is for you.

So let me give you a little advice in times of transition such as these. Remember, when there are circumstances beyond our control, we can give ourselves and our families an extra layer of protection by enacting known safety measures.

Have the serious conversation with your children (numerous times, if needed) about the importance of keeping their mask on while in close proximity of others at school. But empathize with them as well. Yes, masking up can be irritating at times. But it will help keep them and their family safe. Ask them to social distance as much as possible. This may be tough as kids love to talk and play in close proximity. But again, straight talk will help them understand why to enact these crucial, potentially life-saving measures. Do your part to boost their health while at home. Cook or cater healthy meals with plenty of veggies. Encourage them to load up on fruit and water. And supplement with vitamins appropriate for their age group. Encourage sleep to build health and immunity support. The body rests and rejuvenates with sleep and is in a better position to stave off stress and sickness. And this is good for all members of the family. And for those of the house of faith, cover your family and your children (and their school, educators and fellow students) in prayer. COVID has proven to be a formidable health challenge, but prayer helps us understand tough battles will always be won over time.

My heart is with you and that you remain encouraged during this ongoing battle with COVID. I know you may feel weary at times, but just know that every health crisis has been met with information and tools to overcome it.

I believe in you and know that I’m cheering for you. And praying for health and safety for you and your household.

Blessings,

Coach K.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

