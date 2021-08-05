Sharpe-Jefferson: Time to Press Pause, Evaluate and Rejuvenate

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

I see the pictures flooding my social media timelines and I know you do, too.

Summer is synonymous with many things, vacationing being one of them. I believe I’ve seen more airport shots, beach pics and travel v-logs these past few months than I did in all of last year.

In fact, as I rewind one year ago, I remember we weren’t really even in a position to enjoy vacations as much with COVID. Some dared to venture out and travel, but many of us were holed up patiently in our homes.

But now, although we keep safety at the forefront, we mask up and move – we travel and enjoy life with family and friends. And what better time to do that than summer.

The fact that we’re moving “in spite of” really brings joy to my heart, especially when we consider how much we’ve been shaken from our “norm” with COVID.

We’re living through that and we are here now.

I want to remind you though, when a major shift happens, it’s imperative that we enact a plan to stop and evaluate. And then rejuvenate.

So, if you’re one of the many who’ve taken or plan to take a summer vacation, I applaud you for enacting this valuable lesson.

If you haven’t yet, what are you waiting on?

I do understand there may be concerns as it will still be somewhat different when you do vacation later this season.

The latest health data suggests COVID cases are on the rise once again in Alabama, so remember these quick safety reminders:

It is still appropriate to enact social distance regulations.

It is expected that wearing masks will still be commonplace in public.

And yes, there should be even more of a commitment to wash hands and sanitize.

Be safe. But please, enjoy life.

And if you need some inspiration, here goes it. It’s not too late to create your own memories.

Keep in mind your summer vacation need not look like anyone else’s to be memorable.

Why not make a quick day trip for a round of shopping and dining in a nearby city?

Consider booking a flight to a never-before-visited destination. You’ll likely still be able to snag some great deals late summer.

And if traveling for summer vacay just isn’t your thing right now or isn’t feasible, why not visit some great local attractions for a weekend of learning, exploration and fun? The Magic City sure packs a powerful punch when it comes historical and educational venues.

As I think of summer, I see it as a time we generally unwind, press pause and build in activities and habits that allow some rest and relaxation in our otherwise busy routines.

We don’t get that too often and we should take advantage of it.

So whether your summer vacation travels take you out or around the Magic City, I want you to enjoy.

There’s much power in occasionally pausing our normal routines.

Don’t believe me? Try it.

Until next time, know that I am cheering for you,

Coach K

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisa@keisasharpe.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

