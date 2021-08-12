Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What instantly makes your day better?

JHANE SHEPHARD: “I grew up around all sorts of people so all sorts of food makes me happy, the more authentic, the better. My typical comfort food though probably would be Mexican. Tacos preferably but I’ll eat everything, there’s no discrimination. Some of my favorite places in Birmingham would be Las Trojas Cantina on 280 and El Barrio downtown.”

JULIE BENZ: “[Singer] Harry Styles. He’s just such a happy person. I’ve never heard a single bad thing about him. He’s always so kind, and he really cares about others. Any song that comes on of his instantly puts me in a good mood . . . I love [his] cutesy songs.”

MAXIMILLIAN MENAKER: “Boba tea is my one thing that’ll just make me really happy. I really specifically want to shout out Red Pearl restaurant and Super Oriental Market here in Birmingham. They make the best Boba Tea’s. I had my first tea in Japan. I was like, ‘Ooh, I’ve never tried this before, and now I need more of this. I can drink about four a day.”

JAMIE WILLIAMS: “One thing that really makes me happy is my dogs. I have a Great Dane and a Miniature Schnauzer, and they are just my little babies and so cuddly. I’ve had my Schnauzer for two years and my great Dane for four years. I’m a dog mom. They need a lot of attention, a lot of loving, a lot of cleaning.”

