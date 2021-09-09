Birmingham Botanical Gardens To Host Fall Plant Sale Sat., Sept. 11

bbgardens.org

The nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, September 11, in person at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Hundreds of plants—many of which have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups—will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will support the Friends’ mission: to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Attendees will have the chance to choose from dozens of varieties of natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, house plants, camellias, trees, and shrubs, as well as the opportunity to gain expert advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom have trained under the Jefferson County Master Gardener program. Begun in 1993 and with appeal to everyone from plant enthusiasts to aspiring gardeners, the sale is free and open to the public.

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors in the Gardens’ Formal Garden and Hill Garden. Members of the Friends will enjoy first dibs on plant offerings through the Friends’ Members-Only Online Shopping (Friday, August 27) and Member In-Person Priority Shopping (4–5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 10). Members will also receive their annual member plant gift: a hydrangea ‘Blue Billow’ (Hydrangea serrata ‘Blue Billow’) courtesy of Leaf & Petal.

“Fall is a wonderful time to plant, and the Friends’ annual Fall Plant Sale offers our community a terrific opportunity to talk with experts about plants that thrive in Southern gardens and to discover tried-and-true tips and tricks for caring for them,” said Tom Underwood, executive director of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

“Your purchases and membership also benefit a great cause,” said Underwood. “By joining the Friends and shopping our Fall Plant Sale, you are supporting our work here at the Gardens. Each year we educate thousands of schoolchildren about the science of plants and grow thousands of pounds of fresh vegetables to combat hunger in our community. We also help maintain the Gardens, spearhead much-needed improvement projects, and work to promote the Gardens as a destination of local and regional significance. Perhaps most importantly, you are helping the Gardens grow and thrive, ensuring that future generations will have the same opportunities we have to enjoy this community treasure.”

Shoppers are encouraged to bring portable shopping carts such as a folding utility cart, collapsible wagon, or little red wagon to the sale. For more information about the Friends’ Fall Plant Sale, visit bbgardens.org/fall plant sale

